Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.

Aside from the black dress, Kylie rocked matching boots and carried a tiny purse along with her into the eatery. She also painted her nails black to match her outfit. Meanwhile, her boyfriend sported a black t-shirt under a gray jacket with a fur trim around the collar, along with shades and a black cap. The couple moved quickly into the restaurant and held hands as they went from their car into Craig’s.

The look was very different from a Halloween-inspired outfit that Kylie sported while filming an episode of her friend Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series Who’s In The Bathroom. Kylie’s pal shared an Instagram photo of her in a tub cozied up to a skeleton and wearing green face paint, resembling the character Elphaba from Wicked. The Wicked Witch of the West isn’t the only character that the Kylie Cosmetics founder dressed up as recently. She also had a Batgirl-inspired look for a Batman collaboration for her new line of makeup. Kylie showed off the look in her announcement on Instagram.

Kylie and Travis have been dating since 2017, despite a brief 2019 breakup. The couple have two kids: a daughter Stormi, 4, and a son, 8 months. While the beauty entrepreneur first announced that her son’s name was Wolf, she quickly announced that the pair decided it wasn’t right for their baby boy. Still, she revealed that she had originally chosen the name feeling “pressure” to give him a name for her son to have a social security number. “Khloe [Kardashian] said — the day before we signed — ‘What about Wolf?’ And I liked the ‘WW.’ So I just put Wolf Webster in that moment. But right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like…what did I just do,” she revealed in a recent episode of The Kardashians. In September, she revealed that her son’s name was still legally Wolf, during an appearance on The Late Late Show.