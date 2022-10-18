Bella Hadid Stuns In Plunging Gold Dress, Strappy Stilettos At NYC Awards Ceremony: Photos

Bella Hadid looked stunning in an incredibly plunging gold sequin dress at the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in NYC on Oct. 17.

By:
October 18, 2022 10:46AM EDT
bella hadid
View gallery
Larsa Younan, aka Larsa Pippen Universal's Grammys After Party, Arrivals, ROW DTLA, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Bella Hadid at God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on October 17, 2022 in New York City. God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards, New York City, United States - 17 Oct 2022
Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto 2022 TIFF - In Conversation With Taylor Swift, Toronto, Canada - 09 Sep 2022
Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid is always wearing some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City on Oct. 17. The 26-year-old looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve gold sequin midi dress with a low-cut V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button.

bella hadid
Bella Hadid looked stunning in a plunging, gold sequin Michael Kors Collection Hand Embellished Dance Dress at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City on Oct. 17. (John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Bella’s Michael Kors Collection Hand Embellished Dance Dress showed off major cleavage while the center of the bodice was cinched in. The rest of the dress slowed into a tea-length pleated skirt and she accessorized with strappy metallic gladiator heels. A pair of dazzling diamond earrings and gorgeous glam completed her look.

Bella had her jet-black hair slicked back and parted to the side in a low bun while her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist, Sofia Tilbury. Bella’s glowing makeup was created using a range of Charlotte Tilbury products including Magic Cream, Beauty Light Wands, and the Beautiful Radiant Skin Concealer. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy light pink lip completed her look.

yolanda hadid
Bella Hadid & her mother Yolanda Hadid at the God’s Love We Deliver event in NYC. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Also in attendance at the event was Bella’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, who looked stunning in a skintight, tan cashmere bodysuit with matching leggings and a camel coat draped over her shoulders from the Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection.

Jessica Alba was also there looking stunning in a one-shoulder Michael Kors Collection black crepe-jersey toga gown while Lea Michele wore a gold stretch cady one-sleeve gown with hand-embroidered sequins and crystals from the Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection.

More From Our Partners

ad