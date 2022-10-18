Bella Hadid Stuns In Plunging Gold Dress, Strappy Stilettos At NYC Awards Ceremony: Photos

Bella Hadid is always wearing some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards in New York City on Oct. 17. The 26-year-old looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve gold sequin midi dress with a low-cut V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button.

Bella’s Michael Kors Collection Hand Embellished Dance Dress showed off major cleavage while the center of the bodice was cinched in. The rest of the dress slowed into a tea-length pleated skirt and she accessorized with strappy metallic gladiator heels. A pair of dazzling diamond earrings and gorgeous glam completed her look.

Bella had her jet-black hair slicked back and parted to the side in a low bun while her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist, Sofia Tilbury. Bella’s glowing makeup was created using a range of Charlotte Tilbury products including Magic Cream, Beauty Light Wands, and the Beautiful Radiant Skin Concealer. A sultry smokey eye and a glossy light pink lip completed her look.

Also in attendance at the event was Bella’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, who looked stunning in a skintight, tan cashmere bodysuit with matching leggings and a camel coat draped over her shoulders from the Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection.

Jessica Alba was also there looking stunning in a one-shoulder Michael Kors Collection black crepe-jersey toga gown while Lea Michele wore a gold stretch cady one-sleeve gown with hand-embroidered sequins and crystals from the Fall/Winter 2022 Michael Kors Collection.