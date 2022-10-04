Bella Hadid Rocks Extremely Tiny Crop Top & Bleached Eyebrows on Miu Miu Runway At PFW: Photos

Bella Hadid has been absolutely slaying fashion month and every day is another runway for the supermodel. The 25-year-old strutted down the Miu Miu catwalk during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4, when she wore a small black plunging crop top with a belt around the chest styled with a super low-rise skirt that put her toned abs on full display.

Bella’s spaghetti-strap top was more like a bralette than it was a top and it put her ample cleavage on full display. She styled the top with a black wrap midi skirt that showed off her high-waisted white underwear beneath. Bella topped her look off with toe-less black leather boot heels, a black purse, and a thin black headband that kept her hair out of her face. As for her glam, Bella’s eyebrows were completely bleached and she opted out of any makeup.

Aside from Bella, Emily Ratajkowski also strutted down the catwalk wearing a similar outfit. She threw on the same plunging crop top as Bella but instead of a black skirt, she rocked a low-rise brown leather midi skirt with massive pockets on the front of the skirt. She styled the skirt with a brown belt, high-waisted white underwear, and black heels.

Bella has been on a roll with her runway looks lately and just the day before she slayed the Stella McCartney show when she wore a tight nude catsuit with nothing underneath, revealing her bare chest. The form-fitting sparkly jumpsuit featured long sleeves and a high neck while being see-through, which showed off her naked figure underneath. She styled the sexy outfit with a pair of strappy sandals and barely any makeup.