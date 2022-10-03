Bella Hadid Owns The Stella McCartney Runway In A Sheer Shimmery Catsuit: Photos

Bella Hadid has taken fashion month by storm and her latest runway look may just be one of her sexiest. The 25-year-old looked incredible on the Stella McCartney runway during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, when she wore a tight nude catsuit with nothing underneath, revealing her bare chest.

Bella’s form-fitting sparkly onesie featured long sleeves and a high neck. The mesh one-piece was see-through, which showed off her naked figure underneath. She styled the sexy outfit with a pair of strappy sandals and barely any makeup.

As for her second runway look at the show, Bella threw on a sleeveless, cropped black vest with a pair of matching low-rise trousers. Bella’s trousers featured crystal-embellished straps on the sides with cutouts on her hips and she accessorized the look with strappy sandals and a black leather clutch.

Bella has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits both on and off the runway during fashion week and aside from this look, Bella was the star of the show on the Coperni runway when she stood naked while the paint was sprayed all over her body, turning into a white slinky dress. Not only did we love her Coperni look, but Bella also posted a slideshow of herself going topless while covering her chest with a little black cloth and a Burberry coat on top.

Bella posed for Ricardo Tisci, who was the chief creative officer of Burberry for the past five years but just announced his exit on Sept. 28. In the photos, Bella stood in a doorway completely topless while wearing a black Burberry coat with the classic brown plaid print on the inside. She styled the jacket with a low-rise, pleated black midi skirt and a pair of super long, baggy trousers underneath. In the photos, she went completely makeup-free, showing off her gorgeous face while her black hair was slicked back into two braided buns while parted to the side.