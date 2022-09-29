Bella Hadid Poses Topless In A Burberry Jacket & Black Midi Skirt For Riccardo Tisci

If there’s one thing for sure about Bella Hadid, it is that she’s always rocking some sort of sexy look and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old posted a slideshow of herself going topless while covering her chest with a tiny black cloth and a Burberry coat on top.

Bella posed for Ricardo Tisci, who has been the chief creative officer of Burberry for the past five years but just announced his exit on Sept. 28. In the photos, Bella stood in a doorway completely topless while wearing a black Burberry coat with the classic brown plaid print on the inside.

Bella barely covered up her chest with one hand as she revealed major underboob while her toned abs and tiny waist were on display. She styled the jacket with a low-rise, pleated black midi skirt and a pair of super long, baggy trousers underneath. In the photos, she went completely makeup-free, showing off her gorgeous face while her black hair was slicked back into two braided buns while parted to the side.

This is just one of the many gorgeous looks Bella has rocked recently and aside from this outfit, she’s been looking stylish on and off the runway. Just a few days ago Bella was out in Milan for fashion week when she wore a black Versace Spring 2023 Dress that had an incredibly plunging neckline that ended all the way at her hips. She styled the maxi with a thick black studded belt and black booties.

Earlier that same day, Bella threw on another ab-baring look and this time she wore a blue Sandy Liang Spring 2023 Set. She rocked a super tiny low-cut bralette with a low-rise pleated midi skirt and a fitted blazer on top. She tied her look together with skinny black sunglasses, knee-high black socks, and black leather loafers.