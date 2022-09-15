Gigi & Bella Hadid Sparkle In Cutout Dresses As They Model For Tom Ford At NYFW

Gigi, 27, and Bella Hadid, 25, are seriously a dynamic duo and the sisters proved that when they strutted down the runway at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week. The supermodels looked fabulous when they rocked sequin gowns with gaping cutouts on the fronts of the dresses.

Gigi looked gorgeous when she rocked a halterneck silver and green sequin gown with a plunging slit on the side of the skirt. The dress featured a bandeau bodice while the entire front of her stomach and side of her waist was cut out. She accessorized the dress with massive green sequin hoop earrings, and platform pointed-toe metallic pumps. Her bright blonde hair was down in voluminous curls while a super sultry smokey eye and nude lip completed her look.

As for Bella, she looked just as fabulous in a similar gown. Bella’s dress was a burnt orange sequin dress with a halter neckline and a gaping cutout on her stomach. The dress was cinched in at her waist and flowed into a straight skirt with a hip-high slit on the front that revealed her long, toned legs. She accessorized with the same heels as Gigi in an orange hue, matching earrings, and big wavy hair.

The models have been taking NYFW by storm and their runway looks have been gorgeous. Bella walked the Michael Kors runway on Sept. 14, when she rocked not one, but two gorgeous looks. One look was a tiny black bralette with a matching, low-rise side slit mini skirt with a huge gold pin on the side. She accessorized with an oversized black blazer and strappy heels. Her second look was a plunging V-neck sequin black midi dress styled with gold arm cuffs and black leather heels.

Meanwhile, Gigi walked in the VOGUE World fashion show when she wore a white tank top with baggy high-waisted jeans and a silver chain dress on top.