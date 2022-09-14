Gigi Hadid Spotted For The 1st Time Since Getting Close With Rumored Beau Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid, 27, looked radiant during her latest outing in New York City. The model, who is rumored to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, was photographed wearing a light blue button-down top that was open at the bottom under a black leather jacket, dark wide leg jeans, and black boots as she went on a solo stroll on Tuesday. She had her long blonde hair down and also wore sunglasses and carried a black purse as she gave a peace sign to nearby cameras.

Gigi’s outing is the first time she’s been seen since she made headlines for cozying up to Leo during a New York Fashion Week party earlier in the week. It was at the Casa Cipriani and the bash was reportedly thrown by two of the actor’s friends. The potential lovebirds were photographed leaning into each other while sitting down and chatting, and Leo even seemed to have his hand on the beauty’s shoulder at one point.

Weeks before they were first seen together, Gigi and Leo were rumored to be getting to know each other after he and Camila Morrone‘s split was made public. A source told us that although Leo has had an interest in Gigi for some time, the doting mom is “playing it cool” because her main focus is her two-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. “Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

The insider also explained that Gigi has been “taking it slow” with Leo because of his “reputation” with relationships. “[It’s] exciting to be getting this kind of attention from one of the biggest movie stars in the world,” the insider said, but she’s “aware of his reputation” and was “warned to proceed with caution.”

“People keep telling her what a catch he is and she isn’t completely closed off to the idea of dating him, but it’s just not where her head is at, at the moment,” they added. “She’s enjoying his friendship and getting to know him better for the moment.”