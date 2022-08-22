Bella Hadid Rocks Barely-There String Bikini In Revealing Instagram Photo

Bella Hadid happily sat on a bed and rocked her stylish white two-piece, in a photo that was included in a post she shared with her followers on Sunday.

August 22, 2022 10:36PM EDT
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid, 25, looked confident and sexy in one of her latest eye-catching snapshots! The model took to Instagram to share a new post full of photos on Aug. 21 and one showed her smiling and sitting on a bed while wearing a white string bikini and holding her phone. She had her long hair down and a glass of a beverage in a wine glass sat atop a table in the background.

Other photos in the group showed her relaxing in a plane, sitting in a car, and making a kissing face to the camera. She also captured pics of a book, various crystals, and her toned stomach. Once she shared the epic post, her fans didn’t take long to compliment the looks.

“We love you Bella!” one fan exclaimed while another called her a “beauty.” A third commented on how “beautiful” she is and a fourth called her “the princess of photo dumps.” Other fans couldn’t help but leave heart emojis to signify their love of the new photos.

Bella Hadid rocking a bikini during a previous outing. (Robert O’ Neil / SplashNews.com)

Bella’s new post comes after she wowed in a sexy Victoria’s Secret campaign. She showed off multiple lingerie sets, in the photos, including a dark teal bra and panties set, a royal blue and black lace set, and a black and purple floral set. She relaxed on various sheets and blankets in the different styles and looked confident and relaxed.

When Bella’s not turning heads for her unique fashion, she’s doing so for her hairstyles. The brunette is known for experimenting with colors and cuts and in June, she made headlines for having a wild half-shaved look with blunt bangs at the Marc Jacobs autumn/winter 2022 fashion show. She also had no eyebrows with the look and wore a cropped white tank, two-toned distressed blue jeans, and a black zip-up hoodie, in the photos, which she shared on social media.

