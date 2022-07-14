Bella Hadid Ditches Her Clothes For Sexy New Mirror Selfie In Amsterdam: Photo

Bella took to Instagram stories to post a sizzling topless snap while she vacationed in Amsterdam!

July 14, 2022
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid is heating up Amsterdam! The supermodel, 25, took to social media on Thursday July 14 to share a series of snaps as she made her way around the city for a summer trip. In one photo, which you can see HERE, Bella glowed as she covered her breasts with her right hand for a topless mirror selfie. She used the platform’s paint tool to scribble out her under boob while still showing off her flawless figure. She wore chunky gold bracelets and rings for the sultry summer snap, and her hair fell naturally around her face.

In another slide, she rocked braids while enjoying a beer, and in another selfie, she appeared to be sunning herself in a swimsuit with an ultra-close-up of her deeply green eyes. Bella also shared the ambience of the city in a photo of her laptop against the famous colorful buildings, and another of a two-person bike riding by. She also shared a street art image of an abstract woman with the words, “broken and artistic. That’s how I like them.”

And the frequent Vogue cover model seemed to be enjoying Amsterdam’s cuisine as well, posting pics of various meals and the exterior of a local delicatessen. Bella’s gorgeous selfie comes months after she spoke to the iconic fashion magazine about her past struggle with an eating disorder. “I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life,” she told the magazine in March. Bella has been open about battling anorexia as a teen, which she revealed stemmed from a prescription for Adderall due to suspected ADHD.

“I was on this calorie-counting app, which was like the devil to me,” she told Vogue. “I’d pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick. I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else.” Nonetheless, Bella has risen to the very top of the fashion and beauty industry and is now an internationally recognized supermodel. In the same interview, she offered up an explanation for that. “People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act,” she said. “But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my a** off.”

