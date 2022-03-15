Fashion

Bella Hadid Looks Fresh-Faced In Backless Top On Cover Of ‘Vogue’ – Photos

Bella Hadid looked gorgeous when she graced the April cover of ‘Vogue’ magazine with barely any makeup on & a backless shirt.

Bella Hadid graced the cover of Vogue’s April issue and she looked gorgeous in a flowy white blouse with a completely open back. The 25-year-old supermodel wore a white ruffled Maison Margiela Artisanal designed by John Galliano top that was covered in ruffles, styled with a pair of blue jeans. As for her glam, she barely had any makeup on and she left her hair down in effortless beach waves.

Bella Hadid looked gorgeous without makeup on the April cover of ‘Vogue.’ (Ethan James Green)
Bella went braless in this Olivier Theyskens ensemble featuring a sheer top & a patterned skirt. (Ethan James Green)

Bella rocked a slew of fabulous outfits throughout the shoot and one of our favorites was her pink ensemble. Bella wore an Olivier Theyskens ensemble featuring a plunging long-sleeve, sheer top that she wore without a bra, putting her chest on display. She styled the top with a high-waisted silky skirt that was covered in colorful patches.

In another photo, taken on Bella’s family farm in Pennsylvania, she wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble made up of a plunging, sleeveless V-neck black and gold dress. The frock was completely sheer and she wore a tiny bralette underneath as well as a pair of jeans.

Bella looked gorgeous in a tight metallic gold Tom Ford top with a matching high-waisted skirt, Bulgari earrings, and ear cuffs, as well as a skintight blue, high-neck Ralph Lauren Collection dress which she styled with bright orange Emilia Wickstead shoes.

Bella looked gorgeous in this black & gold sheer Louis Vuitton dress with a tiny bralette & a pair of jeans. (Ethan James Green)

One of our favorite photos pictured Bella showing off her incredibly toned abs in a cropped Tory Burch sweater with a silky black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress that she wore as a skirt. From her black and white striped Marni dress to her Molly Goddard cardigan, Bella absolutely slayed the cover shoot in gorgeous outfits.