Bella Hadid Looks Fresh-Faced In Backless Top On Cover Of ‘Vogue’ – Photos

Bella Hadid looked gorgeous when she graced the April cover of ‘Vogue’ magazine with barely any makeup on & a backless shirt.

Bella Hadid graced the cover of Vogue’s April issue and she looked gorgeous in a flowy white blouse with a completely open back. The 25-year-old supermodel wore a white ruffled Maison Margiela Artisanal designed by John Galliano top that was covered in ruffles, styled with a pair of blue jeans. As for her glam, she barely had any makeup on and she left her hair down in effortless beach waves.

Bella rocked a slew of fabulous outfits throughout the shoot and one of our favorites was her pink ensemble. Bella wore an Olivier Theyskens ensemble featuring a plunging long-sleeve, sheer top that she wore without a bra, putting her chest on display. She styled the top with a high-waisted silky skirt that was covered in colorful patches.

In another photo, taken on Bella’s family farm in Pennsylvania, she wore a Louis Vuitton ensemble made up of a plunging, sleeveless V-neck black and gold dress. The frock was completely sheer and she wore a tiny bralette underneath as well as a pair of jeans.

Bella looked gorgeous in a tight metallic gold Tom Ford top with a matching high-waisted skirt, Bulgari earrings, and ear cuffs, as well as a skintight blue, high-neck Ralph Lauren Collection dress which she styled with bright orange Emilia Wickstead shoes.

One of our favorite photos pictured Bella showing off her incredibly toned abs in a cropped Tory Burch sweater with a silky black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress that she wore as a skirt. From her black and white striped Marni dress to her Molly Goddard cardigan, Bella absolutely slayed the cover shoot in gorgeous outfits.