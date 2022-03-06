Fashion

Bella Hadid Wears Bizarre Forehead Studs At Givenchy Show For PFW – Photos

Vianney Le Caer/AP/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid wears a creation as part of the Givenchy Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris Fashion Givenchy F/W 22-23, Paris, France - 06 Mar 2022
Paris Jackson is seen arriving at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris. 06 Mar 2022 Pictured: Paris Jackson. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA835089_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 47 Photos.

Bella Hadid rocked a futuristic look for Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week Show, complete with strange forehead studs and shaved eyebrows.

The future is now! Supermodel Bella Hadid, 25, stomped the runway at Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show, and rocked a bizarre and unique look while doing it: shaved eyebrows replaced with futuristic silver studs. After walking multiple runways during the exciting week of fashion attended by celebrities like Zendaya, and Vanessa Hudgens, Bella didn’t slow down, rocking the Givenchy runway in a layered black ensemble topped off with straight black hair, and a cozy, floor-length trench.

Bella Hadid rocked strange and unique forehead piercings and shaved eyebrows for Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show. (Vianney Le Caer/AP/Shutterstock)

Bella has been tearing up runways left and right at this year’s Paris Fashion Week festivities, walking for everyone from Vivienne Westwood to Isabel Marant. She’s even shared the runway with older sister Gigi Hadid, 26, on multiple occasions recently. The duo matched in sexy metallic dresses for Moschino’s show at Milan Fashion Week and took New York Fashion Week by storm in glittery gowns for Michael Kors.

But even with many shows under her belt, Bella wasn’t done yet and looked transformed in the darkly casual Givenchy look. From a black hoodie embroidered with flames to a black hobo bag, Bella’s unique look came together to highlight her facial jewelry, which almost evoked little devil horns. Incomplete without a pop of color, deep purple pointed stilettos were visible peeping out from Bella’s baggy black pants.

Hot commodity Bella even found herself walking in what may have been PFW’s most anticipated moment, the Balenciaga runway show. Attended by everyone from Salma Hayek to brand muse Kim Kardashian, Bella stunned the crowd in a fitted white gown showing off her slim curves, as well as futuristic black sunglasses and white gloves. Accessorizing with a high, slicked-back ponytail, Bella’s look had the brands’ signature streamlined style written all over it.

Bella’s silver forehead studs almost looked like little devil horns, and she had an intense smize to match the look. (Vianney Le Caer/AP/Shutterstock)

The Balenciaga show first drew buzz after the brand sent out non-usable iPhones as invitations, describing them as “real artifacts from the year 2022.” The show itself, however, proved to be far from materialistic and focused in on how “fashion doesn’t matter now” in the face of the chaos in Ukraine. Balenciaga creative director Demna, who himself fled Georgia as refugee years ago, recited a heartfelt poem dedicated to Ukranians seeking asylum as models strutted down the runway.