Kim Kardashian Wears Balenciaga Caution Tape As Skintight Catsuit For PFW Show – Watch

Proceed with caution! All eyes were on Balenciaga muse Kim Kardashian as she arrived to their PFW show in this ultra sexy ensemble.

Kim Kardashian just lit Paris Fashion Week on fire! The 41-year-old arrived at Balenciaga’s highly anticipated show on Saturday, March 5 rocking their full body catsuit — only this time, it was covered in yellow tape reading the brand name (but styled like caution tape). The brightly hued tape went right down to her shoe and also wrapped her Hourglass shaped handbag. Kim has been wearing versions of Balenciaga’s catsuit and ‘pant-a-legging’ in recent months that also includes a full arm glove, but this style left her hands bare.

The SKIMS designer was seen in a short video posted by Vogue magazine’s Instagram account as she was escorted by several security guards into the Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Centre. Kim kept her dark hair slicked back and straight for the event, keeping her eyes hidden behind a black pair of plastic Balenciaga shades as she looked ahead.

Invites to the exclusive show were sent out earlier this week in a peculiar fashion: guests opened a package from Balenciaga only to realize they were sent a cracked iPhone. Details of the shows date and time (including a virtual location) were engraved on the back. “This is a genuine artifact from the year 2022…the phone — and the damage caused to it — is real, but is not functioning and should be used ‘for display purposes only’,” a card in the box said. “It is nonfunctional and to be used for display purposes only. This document certifies that this device is, to the best of our knowledge, not artificially manufactured but made from years of use and later, neglect,” the card also explained.

Kim was expected to be front and center at the Balenciaga show this year as the star is also the face of their new Spring fashion campaign. In the photos, the reality star wore a black catsuit and the brand’s motorcycle detailed boots, as well as a neon Le Cagole XS handbag while snapping a selfie.

The reality star’s trip to Paris comes as ex Kanye West, 44, continues to hangout with Chaney Jones, 24, amid their ongoing divorce. The model has been dubbed a “Kim K lookalike” in recent weeks due to their strikingly similar styles and features — however, Chaney quickly clapped back at comparisons via Instagram on March 5 by letting followers know there’s more to her than just looks. “I’m currently getting my masters in counseling, maintaining a 4.0 GPA,” she wrote on her story before denying that she’s had any plastic surgery.