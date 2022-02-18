See Message

Kanye West Says Seeing Kim Kardashian On Balenciaga Billboard Is ‘Bittersweet’ Amid Drama

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kanye West said that he has ‘all positive energy’ for ex Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga campaign amid his on-going social media outbursts.

Kanye West, 44, positive a positive message for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41. amid his on-going social media outbursts. The Yeezy designer took to Instagram to comment on her new Balenciaga ad campaign with designer Demna, who is his close friend and creative director.

“This Balenciaga campaign premiered in Times Square,” the Watch The Throne rapper wrote in a caption, sharing a photo of Kim’s new photoshoot. “I know ya’ll can understand that this better sweet for me. This is awesome. All positive energy,” he added.

In the image, the KKW Beauty founder wears a black leather trench, black boots featuring the details from the brand’s iconic Motorcycle bag and a neon green Le Cagole handbag in XS. The campaign was shot by photographer Stef Mitchell at Kim’s iconic home in Calabasas which she formerly shared with Kanye and their four children.

The campaign is likely “bittersweet” due to Kanye’s close working relationship with both Balenciaga and Demna: the Chicago native often wears the designs (if not exclusively, in addition to Yeezy), even outfitting now ex-girlfriend Julia Fox in various Balenciaga outfits. Many have also believed that Kim’s last few months of Balenciaga looks have been Ye inspired. The rapper also has his own collaboration with the Spanish fashion house coming up involving Gap and Yeezy.

His latest post comes after a series of on-going images and messages aimed at Kim’s new boyfriend new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28. Calling the SNL comedian “Skete,” Kanye blasted the Staten Island native for making light of his mental health struggles (Kanye has publicly acknowledged he’s bipolar) during a 2018 segment on “Weekend Update.”

Ye wrote, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?…This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him. This is not harassment This is payback.”

In another post, he accused Pete of “destroying his family,” going on to send an alleged text to the rapper saying that he would not get in the way of Kim, Kanye and their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 1. “as a man I’d never get in the way of your children…it’s a promise,” Pete allegedly wrote, per Kanye’s IG. “How you guys [sic [go] about raising your kids is [your business] and not mine. I do [sic] [hope] [one] day meet them and we [can] all be friends,” the rest of texted seemingly said, which had some words cut out due to being zoomed in.