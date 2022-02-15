Julia Fox Claims Kanye West ‘Wanted’ Her To Talk About Their Romance Publicly

Julia Fox wrote that Kanye West encouraged her to talk publicly about their short-lived romance, amid reports that he’s trying to make Kim Kardashian ‘jealous,’ in response to an Instagram user who accused her of being ‘desperate for attention.’

Julia Fox, 32, wants to set the record straight about her brief relationship with Kanye West. The actress is claiming the 44-year-old rapper, who she split from this month, “wanted” her to talk publicly about their romance, which she sometimes did after they started dating in late 2021. The claim came when she directly responded to a comment from an Instagram user that accused her of talking to the press because she was “desperate for attention.”

“You talked about the man in the press like you all were married. Just desperate for the attention. Wasn’t even 15mins, maybe like 2 mins of fame,” the user wrote in a screenshot that was captured by HollywoodUnlocked.

“He f*cking wanted me to!!!!” Julia’s response read.

She also seemingly responded to a report that claimed was “crying over” her relationship with Ye and seemed to suddenly like his ex Kim Kardashian‘s social media posts after deleting all photos with him. “And just for the record, I never stopped liking Kim’s posts,” her response, which also included painting nails and pink hearts emojis, read.

Julia’s claims come after reports say that Kanye was trying to make Kim “jealous” by flaunting his relationship with Julia. “Kanye is trying to make Kim jealous by being very public with Julia,” one source told Entertainment Tonight. “He is trying to make a point. Julia thinks Kanye is really cool and is also just enjoying the ride while it lasts.”

This week, Kanye made headlines when he admitted he wants Kim and his “family” back in a series of Instagram posts. He also threw shade at her new beau Pete Davidson and sent her dozens of roses for Valentine’s Day despite the fact that she filed for divorce from him a year ago. His posts were published before and after Julia confirmed their split on her Instagram story on Feb. 14.

‘Y’all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s NOT TRUE!!” Julia wrote in her post, referring to the reports that she’s been crying over the breakup. “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

Kim has yet to publicly respond to Kanye’s latest posts or his split from Julia.