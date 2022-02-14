Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian On Pre-Valentine’s Date After Kanye West Came For Him On IG

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian ignored all the crazy drama involving Kanye West and had a romantic dinner the night before Valentine’s Day in New York City.

Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian, 41, celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together at Cipriani in New York City on Sunday, Feb. 13. The lovebirds grabbed dinner with Kim’s pals Lala Anthony and Simon Huck in the Big Apple, before the group headed to a Super Bowl party. Kim and Pete were pictured holding hands while entering the celebrity hotspot restaurant, as seen in photos HERE. Once inside, the pair shared a romantic smooch that was also captured by paparazzi.

Kim looked so stylish for her night out with her comedian beau, while also staying warm for the East Coast weather. The SKIMS founder wore a heavy dark blue jacket and baggy silver pants. Both she and Pete rocked black sunglasses. Speaking of the Saturday Night Live star, he dressed in a fancy beige coat over a plain yellow shirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

As Kim enjoyed dinner with Pete in New York, her ex Kanye West, 44, brought their kids North West and Saint West to Super Bowl LVI in L.A. Earlier that day, the rapper was joined by all four kids, including Chicago West and Psalm West, at his Sunday Service. The exes’ separate outings come after Ye leaked an alleged text from Pete about his kids to Instagram. “I do hope that one day I can meet them and we can all be friends,” Pete said in the message, which didn’t go over well with Kanye. He wrote, “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN” in the caption.

In a different IG post, Kanye said he has “faith” he’ll get back with Kim. Ye’s public call outs against Pete and Kim led to his split with girlfriend Julia Fox. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Julia has had enough drama in past relationships, and the last thing she needs is more. Julia really likes Kanye, but when he acts out like this with these public outbursts, it’s hard for her not to feel some type of way. She doesn’t want drama with any relationship, be that Kanye or anybody else she dates.”