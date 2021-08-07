See Pics

Kim Kardashian Slays In Slinky Black Catsuit For Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party — Photos

Kim Kardashian
Sam Johnston/MEGA
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardahian sizzles in head to toe snakeskin as reality star is spotted on surprise trip to NYC. Kim was spotted leaving her hotel and heading to Milo's for lunch with her assistant Tracy and her security guard. The 40 year old cut a stylish figure in a snakeskin print outfit by Cavalli Archive and jewelry from Chrome Hearts. *Shot on July 15, 2021* Pictured: Kim Kardahian BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian puts on an eye popping display in a strapless top and leather pants while out to dinner. Kim was seen turning heads as she arrived at Carbone with actress La La Anthony, CMO of KKW Brands Tracy Romulus and Simon Huck. After dinner the group hit up Zero Bond on Thursday night. Shot on 07/15/21. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian slips into a floral silk dress by Galliano as she heads to dinner in Rome on Monday night. The reality star was joined by her glam squad as she enjoyed another night out in Rome. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kim Kardashian stepped out in a full Balenciaga look that included a face mask ahe and her four kids supported Kanye West at his 2nd ‘Donda’ event.

Kim Kardashian, 40, arrived to ex Kanye West‘s second Donda listening event in a very avant garde ensemble. The SKIMS founder was styled in a head-to-toe Balenciaga look, consisting of a skintight cat suit that included gloves, full ski mask, and tonal boots. She was giving fans serious Black Panther vibes in the look, which she finished with a long, fishtail braid that went down her back.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is seen with daughter North West at Kanye’s listening party on Aug. 5. (Sam Johnston/MEGA)

In photos shared to her Instagram, which she simply captioned with the name of the album (Donda) and designer Balenciaga, Kim could be seen holding Chicago, 3, while North, 8, strolled behind next to her friend and business associate Tracy Romulus‘ kids. Per reports, sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, where also present for their dads’ highly anticipated event on Aug. 5., which was held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kanye also appeared in several of the photos, rocking a similar look with his face covered as he watched his kids play. In another, he was seen holding Chicago while rocking a ‘Donda’ shirt — which is, of course, a reference to his late mother Donda West who passed away in Nov. 2007 after complications from surgery. The KKW Beauty CEO finished the post with an epic video of Kanye floating in the air on suspenders, seemingly part of the listening party’s opening sequence. “He’s done miracles on me,” the rapper sang repeatedly in a track over a church choir.

While the album has yet to drop on streaming services, it was evident that Kanye made reference to his on-going split from Kim, who filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. “I’m losing my family/I’m losing my family/I’m losing my family,” the Chicago native repeatedly stated on one track. Despite their marital drama, Kim has had a point to make a public show of support at both Kanye’s July 22 and Aug. 5 events along with their children. Notably, Kim also matched his outfit at show one with an all red outfit just like Ye’s.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian Through The Years: See Then & Now Pics Of Reality Star Before 'KUWTK' Ends

Kimberly Kardashian 'Paris' launch, debut album by Paris Hilton Party at Privilege, California, America - 18 Aug 2006
Kim Kardashian West Lorraine Schwartz Diamond Monkey Collection launch, Monkey Bar, New York, America - 20 Jun 2007
Kim Kardashian West Teen Choice Awards Arrivals, Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Los Angeles, America - 03 Aug 2008