Kim Kardashian Slays In Slinky Black Catsuit For Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Listening Party — Photos

Kim Kardashian stepped out in a full Balenciaga look that included a face mask ahe and her four kids supported Kanye West at his 2nd ‘Donda’ event.

Kim Kardashian, 40, arrived to ex Kanye West‘s second Donda listening event in a very avant garde ensemble. The SKIMS founder was styled in a head-to-toe Balenciaga look, consisting of a skintight cat suit that included gloves, full ski mask, and tonal boots. She was giving fans serious Black Panther vibes in the look, which she finished with a long, fishtail braid that went down her back.

In photos shared to her Instagram, which she simply captioned with the name of the album (Donda) and designer Balenciaga, Kim could be seen holding Chicago, 3, while North, 8, strolled behind next to her friend and business associate Tracy Romulus‘ kids. Per reports, sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, where also present for their dads’ highly anticipated event on Aug. 5., which was held at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Kanye also appeared in several of the photos, rocking a similar look with his face covered as he watched his kids play. In another, he was seen holding Chicago while rocking a ‘Donda’ shirt — which is, of course, a reference to his late mother Donda West who passed away in Nov. 2007 after complications from surgery. The KKW Beauty CEO finished the post with an epic video of Kanye floating in the air on suspenders, seemingly part of the listening party’s opening sequence. “He’s done miracles on me,” the rapper sang repeatedly in a track over a church choir.

While the album has yet to drop on streaming services, it was evident that Kanye made reference to his on-going split from Kim, who filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. “I’m losing my family/I’m losing my family/I’m losing my family,” the Chicago native repeatedly stated on one track. Despite their marital drama, Kim has had a point to make a public show of support at both Kanye’s July 22 and Aug. 5 events along with their children. Notably, Kim also matched his outfit at show one with an all red outfit just like Ye’s.