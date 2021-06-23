Kim Kardashian Stuns In Nude-Colored Thong As She Sips Diet Coke In New KKW Beauty Photos

See Pics

Kim Kardashian
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos, including one of her drinking Diet Coke and one of her posing with grapes, for the release of the new lip lacquer from her makeup brand, KKW Beauty.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is sizzling in her latest social media pics! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared brand new pics of herself promoting the new lip lacquer from her cosmetics line, KKW Beauty, and they helped her show off some of her favorite snacks. One snapshot showed the star sipping a can of Diet Coke with a straw while wearing a nude crop top and matching thong bottoms while another showed her holding up purple grapes in the same outfit.

Other eye-catching photos in the set included close-ups of Kim holding pink and orange flowers that matched her various shades of makeup, which included different colors of the new lip lacquer. Her shoulder-length locks were down and curled in at the ends and she sat on a white towel for some pics.

“Introducing the new @kkwbeauty Lip Lacquer Pots! This Collection includes four Lip Lacquer Pot shades, Creamy Nude, Soft Peach, Baby Pink, and Toasty Brown, as well a retractable Lip Brush to define and build color with every stroke. They’re the perfect size to throw in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups or whenever you need effortless, sheer hydration!” Kim captioned the epic post, which received a lot of attention from followers.

Kim Kardashian looking amazing at a previous event. (Shutterstock)

“Oh my beauty cutie,” one follower wrote in the comments section. “Overload gorgeous,” another wrote while a third simply but effectively said, “Wow.” A fourth called her “beautiful” and many others shared heart and heart-eyed emojis.

This isn’t the first time Kim’s stunned with KKW Beauty photos. The reality beauty got attention for promoting her brand’s camo makeup just a couple of weeks ago. She shared photos of herself showing off the collection while standing in an indoor set made to look like a jungle while wearing different nude-colored outfits from her shapewear line, SKIMS. She also rocked thigh-high snakeskin boots and wore metallic-gold eyeshadow that made her eyelids glimmer while her lips shined in a dark coral lipstick.