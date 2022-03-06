Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Sheer Purple Dress With Short Shorts For Valentino’s PFW Show — Photos

A sheer delight! Vanessa stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week, as she stepped out in a gorgeous ensemble featuring see-through fabric.

Vanessa Hudgens was the talk of the town at Paris Fashion Week after she dropped onlookers’ jaws with her fierce fashion. The High School Musical alum stole the spotlight at the Valentino runway show on Sunday (March 6) in a pretty purple mini dress that featured lacy, see-through material. Always a sartorial risk taker, Vanessa opted out of a brassiere, as she showed off her flawless figure for the annual event.

She also flaunted her gorgeous gams, as the petite number cut high above her knee. With her trademark raven tresses tied back in a bun and minimal makeup, Vanessa allowed her natural beauty to shine. She topped off the high end look with a simple set of sparkling earrings and camel high heels.

The risqué outfit giving fans a peek at her bare nipples seems quite on brand for Vanessa, as she has been a stanch supporter of the braless look in the past. “Free the nipple! Bras are uncomfortable,” she said in an interview with Glamour UK magazine, which was part of their Dec. 2021 cover story. “If you feel more comfortable and ready to take on the world in a bra, then by all means wear one. But for me personally, they’re just not comfortable. I don’t want to feel restricted.”

“Women used to have to be more covered up,” the actress added, pointing out how the attitude towards playing demure has changed over the years. “And I feel like it’s a lot more accepting of women to express themselves how they feel fit,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the star has been going from strength to strength with 25-year-old, MLB player boyfriend Cole Tucker. A few months ago, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their relationship is better than ever! “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her,” the source said. “He has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”