Gigi & Bella Hadid Rock The Moschino Catwalk In Sexy Metallic & Black Dresses — Photos

Bella and Gigi Hadid are again making their mark on the catwalk, this time for Moschino in Milan. See the gorgeous pics here!

Supermodel sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid hit the runway on Thursday night for Moschino’s 2022/2023 collection during Milan Fashion Week, and they of course looked more stunning than ever. Bella, 25, looked sleek and chic in a long-sleeved, fitted black number which featured a turtleneck and gold embellishments around the chest and at the wrists. Gigi wore a similarly-styled number, but strapless and a chocolate-colored brown with exaggerated hips. Both models wore their hair up in old Hollywood-like styles with lustrous curls and paired the dresses with pointed to block heels both featuring gold embellishments.

For their other looks during the show, Bella and Gigi both rocked long, glamourous dresses, with Bella going full old Hollywood glamour in a satin black gown with cutouts across the chest and long, black satin gloves. Gigi dazzled in a metallic gold number that went up around her neck and cut off at the sleeves, also featuring its own kind of long gold gloves with cutouts and designs. The lower tail of the dress added to the drama, with gorgeous, cream-colored tulle.

Bella and Gigi have definitely cemented themselves as fashion royalty, recently taking to New York Fashion Week by storm modeling for Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2022 collection on Feb. 15. Gigi, who gave birth to her first child in Sept. 2020, looked fierce while wearing a one-sleeved, sparkly black gown which featured a thigh-high slit up one left, showing off her strappy black heels.