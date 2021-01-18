Gigi Hadid Reveals The Peculiar Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant: ‘I Was So Nauseous’
Gigi Hadid revealed how she found out she was pregnant in a Twitter Q&A. The moment of revelation happened right before a major fashion show.
Gigi Hadid found out she was pregnant right at her workplace. In a throwback runway post on Jan. 18, the 25-year-old mother revealed that she had already been pregnant while walking at 2020 New York Fashion Week for Jacquemus‘ show. So, that led a fan to ask on Twitter, “when did you walk for jacquemus, did you already know that you were pregnant? or you only knew after?”
Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show 🤯 I was so nauseous backstage 😅 but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show 🥖 🧀 bless https://t.co/JIRLGnBgvJ
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021
Gigi revealed that she found out about her pregnancy after the Jacquemus show, while preparing for a different catwalk and fashion week. “Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show,” Gigi replied, referring to the designer’s Feb. 2020 show that took place at Paris Fashion Week.
“I was so nauseous backstage [emoji] but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show,” the supermodel continued. “But I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show.”
It went it waves. Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese 🥯 triple chunk brownies 🍫 for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol … and Z’s ribs 🤤 w fries 🍟
Random.
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021