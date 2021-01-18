Gigi Hadid Reveals The Peculiar Moment She Found Out She Was Pregnant: ‘I Was So Nauseous’

Gigi Hadid revealed how she found out she was pregnant in a Twitter Q&A. The moment of revelation happened right before a major fashion show.

Gigi Hadid found out she was pregnant right at her workplace. In a throwback runway post on Jan. 18, the 25-year-old mother revealed that she had already been pregnant while walking at 2020 New York Fashion Week for Jacquemus‘ show. So, that led a fan to ask on Twitter, “when did you walk for jacquemus, did you already know that you were pregnant? or you only knew after?”

Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show 🤯 I was so nauseous backstage 😅 but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show 🥖 🧀 bless https://t.co/JIRLGnBgvJ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

Gigi revealed that she found out about her pregnancy after the Jacquemus show, while preparing for a different catwalk and fashion week. “Yes, I found out the day before the Tom Ford show,” Gigi replied, referring to the designer’s Feb. 2020 show that took place at Paris Fashion Week.

“I was so nauseous backstage [emoji] but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show,” the supermodel continued. “But I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show.”

It went it waves. Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese 🥯 triple chunk brownies 🍫 for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol … and Z’s ribs 🤤 w fries 🍟

Random. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 18, 2021

At the mention of snacks, another fan chimed into the Q&A to ask, “What was your favorite pregnancy craving/snack?” Gigi admitted that her cravings “went [in] waves” and extended to goodies like “everything bagels/ extra cream cheese,” “triple chunk brownies” and “sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper” for breakfast. Gigi ended the list with “Z’s ribs w fries,” presumably referring to a culinary treat from her boyfriend and the father of her now four-month-old daughter, Zayn Malik

Gigi and Zayn confirmed the arrival of their first child in Sept. 2020, but have yet to reveal the baby’s name. Fans took their guesses after Zayn dropped his new album, Nobody Is Listening, on Jan. 15.