Zayn Malik’s New Album Sparks Baby Name Speculation 4 Mos. After Welcoming Daughter

Fans think Zayn Malik has a new muse in his life. A few were convinced that Zayn seemingly hinted at his and Gigi Hadid’s baby’s name on his new album, ‘Nobody Is Listening.’

It’s no secret that Gigi Hadid has been the inspiration for much of Zayn Malik’s music, and his new album Nobody Is Listening was no different. But this time, fans thought that the 28-year-old singer possibly snuck in a reference to their four-month-old daughter. The couple has yet to reveal their infant’s name, and fans intensely listened to the 11-track album’s lyrics to see if there was a baby name in there — a few fans came up with some theories.

“Zayn’s baby’s name is calamity,” one fan guessed in a tweet, referring to the lead single on the album in which Zayn pleasantly surprised fans by showing off his rapping. Another fan looked at a different song title — track 11, “River Road” — as a possible clue. “Tbh i think zayn’s daughter’s name is river or something close to it. if i’m right, i WILL scream,” the fan wrote. A third fan had no guesses and instead posted a meme of someone solving calculations, writing, “Me listening to Zayn’s new album trying to find any cryptic lyrics to what the kid is called.” That’s all of us right now, honestly.

Me listening to Zayn’s new album trying to find any cryptic lyrics to what the kid is called pic.twitter.com/cW917aC6NQ — sam (@samanthxandrea) January 15, 2021

Zayn announced on Sept. 24 that Gigi, 25, had given birth to their daughter. “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful,” Zayn captioned a social media photo of a little hand clutching his tattooed finger. “To try [and] put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.” The next day, Zayn dropped “Better,” a song that would turn out to be the lead single from his third solo album, Nobody Is Listening.

Everyone was watching Gigi and Zayn at the start of 2020. In the spring, it was widely reported that the model and ex-One Direction member were expecting. Gigi eventually confirmed the reports during an April 30 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms,” she told Jimmy Fallon, “but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

This announcement came during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Gigi, at the time, was spending the lockdown at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania. “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day,” said Gigi. As the months passed, Gigi and Zayn made plans to move into their newly renovated $5.8 million home in New York City’s ritz NoHo neighborhood. In July, Gigi shared how she “spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project/dream spot,” and how she was “excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made” with help from some of her favorite creatives. It seems that Gigi’s pregnancy also inspired Zayn.