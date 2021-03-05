Gigi Hadid Returns To The Runway For 1st Time 5 Mos. After Giving Birth & Stuns In Sheer Black Dress

Gigi Hadid hit the catwalk for the first time since the birth of her daughter, Khai, in September! See photos of Gigi walking the runway in a gorgeous, black Versace dress and more.

The long wait is finally over! Gigi Hadid made a triumphant return to the catwalk on March 5 for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week autumn/ winter 2021 showcase. The stunning supermodel, 25, hit the runway in three distinctive looks. One of the outfits Gigi modeled was a super cute mini-dress featuring a bold black belt that cinched her waist and black tights. The dress itself featured a stunning red and black pattern and Gigi worked the look with total confidence.

The second piece that Gigi modeled was an absolute show-stopper. The mother-of-one hit the runway in a gorgeous black gown featuring sheer fabric on the skirt and top. Gigi’s look was absolutely dazzling and she wore it so well! But there was much more in store for longtime fans of the young fashion model.

Gigi sported another black look with this outfit, picture below. The ensemble featured a black skirt and crop top with a plunging neckline and matching blazer. Gigi’s purse and a glove that she wore also mimicked the pattern of the dress in the first photo from these selections! Gigi looked absolutely incredible, and fans were so excited to see her back on the catwalk roughly five months after welcoming her daughter with partner Zayn Malik.

Since giving birth to her precious baby girl, Khai, in late September 2020, Gigi has been focused on being an active mother in her child’s life. Although Zayn and Gigi have been reticent to share photos of their daughter, it’s so clear that the two are dedicated to raising their little girl together. But more than anything, Gigi is also a working mom, and showed her fans that she is ready to take on this next chapter of her life with all of the confidence in the world!