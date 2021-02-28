Gigi Hadid Reveals Bare Midriff After Birth Of Baby Khai As She Returns To Milan Fashion Shows — See Pic

New mom Gigi Hadid has arrived in Milan for Fashion Week! The supermodel has jetted into Italy five months after welcoming a baby girl.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, 25, has returned to her jet setting lifestyle, five months after welcoming a baby girl named Khai in September 2020. The new mom flew into Italy on February 28 ahead of Milan Fashion Week, and flashed her toned midriff in an unbuttoned cardigan. She paired the black and white top with wide-leg grey jeans, a bright green beanie, and black leather boots. The blonde beauty also donned a black protective face mask, white sunglasses, and layered gold necklaces.

She was joined by her sister Bella Hadid and fellow supermodel Irina Shayk as they jetted into the fashion capital for the upcoming designer shows. 24-year-old Bella stepped out in a brown jacket with a plunging neckline and a belt around her waist. She also rocked an orange button-down, small rectangular sunglasses and wide-leg pants as she pulled her brunette tresses back into a hair clip. Meanwhile, Irina opted for a pair of black skinny jeans, a bright blue cardigan and knee high black boots. She also wore a black protective face mask, dark shades, and a black cap.

Just a few days prior, Gigi took to her Instagram Story to offer fans a rare glimpse at her pregnancy experience with boyfriend Zayn Malik. She also gave fans a glimpse inside the couple’s life since welcoming their adorable little girl. First up, she shared a photo of Khai’s feet in tiny pajamas with the prompt, “post a picture from this date.” She added, (“doing it with dates just makes it easier/faster to find pics!! also more fun imo”). Gigi explained that Khai was napping, so she was using the downtime to share never-before-seen photos.

Some of the sweet snaps included photos of the former One Direction star walking Khai in a stroller on the family’s Pennsylvania farm, a photo of Khai’s tiny feet in November, and a pic of the newborn wearing a pink, personalized snowsuit. “One of my favorite baby gifts,” she captioned a photo of the suit, which featured her name embroidered on the back. “From my [Tommy Hilfiger] family.” Too cute!