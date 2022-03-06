Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina, 14, Is So Grown Up At Balenciaga Show With Mom & Dad

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault’s baby girl is becoming quite the little fashionista, as she rocked an all-black ensemble fit for the runway!

Salma Hayek had quite the family affair at Paris Fashion Week! The stunning Oscar nominee, 55, was spotted at the Balenciaga show on Sunday (March 6) with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault. The adorable trio were dressed to the nines, as seen in photos here, via Daily Mail. Later, they were joined by the billionaire businessman’s daughter he shares with ex wife Dorothée Lepère, Matilde Pinault.

The From Dust Til Dawn star looked super chic in her black top and matching pants. She finished off the casual, yet high-end look with a faded denim shirt and dark sunglasses. Her trademark raven tresses were long and loose, as she went virtually makeup free, allowing her naturel beauty to shine. Valentina looked like she was ready to walk the runways, as she was quite the fashionista in her all-black ensemble. And Francois-Henri pulled up the rear in a dark suit, looking quite dapper.

Salma and Francois-Henri welcomed Valentina when the actress was 41-years-old. She recently opened up about the benefits of having a child later in life. “You appreciate it so much more because, by the time you get there, you’ve been through the fear of maybe it might never happen,” she told The Guardian in November. “Also you know what you want to do with your life, so you don’t have the pressure of: ‘What am I going to do with my life? And I’m a mother!’ When you marry young, it’s hard because maybe you don’t know who you are yet. I was a little bit wiser.”

When also asked about Francois-Henri, Salma gushed about the love of her life, calling him a “fascinating man”. “He’s like no one I ever met before. He’s a fascinating man and it’s been 16 years and I’m still fascinated by him. I’d met amazing men, but I don’t know if anybody saw me as clearly as him. And I know who he is. Something about his soul, I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s pure.”