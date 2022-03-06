See Pics

Salma Hayek’s Daughter Valentina, 14, Is So Grown Up At Balenciaga Show With Mom & Dad

Salma Hayek
AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Cast member Salma Hayek, right, and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive at the premiere of "Eternals" on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles Premiere of "Eternals", Los Angeles, United States - 19 Oct 2021
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault Salma Hayek Pinault honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2021
Valentina Paloma Pinault and Salma Hayek 'Eternals' film premiere, London, UK - 27 Oct 2021
Cast member Salma Hayek, left, and Valentina Paloma Pinault arrive at the premiere of "Eternals" on Monday, Oct. 18. 2021, in Los Angeles Premiere of "Eternals", Los Angeles, United States - 19 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault’s baby girl is becoming quite the little fashionista, as she rocked an all-black ensemble fit for the runway!

Salma Hayek had quite the family affair at Paris Fashion Week! The stunning Oscar nominee, 55, was spotted at the Balenciaga show on Sunday (March 6) with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault. The adorable trio were dressed to the nines, as seen in photos here, via Daily Mail. Later, they were joined by the billionaire businessman’s daughter he shares with ex wife Dorothée Lepère, Matilde Pinault.

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Pinault were spotted at the Balenciaga show in March 2022. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

The From Dust Til Dawn star looked super chic in her black top and matching pants. She finished off the casual, yet high-end look with a faded denim shirt and dark sunglasses. Her trademark raven tresses were long and loose, as she went virtually makeup free, allowing her naturel beauty to shine. Valentina looked like she was ready to walk the runways, as she was quite the fashionista in her all-black ensemble. And Francois-Henri pulled up the rear in a dark suit, looking quite dapper.

Salma and Francois-Henri welcomed Valentina when the actress was 41-years-old. She recently opened up about the benefits of having a child later in life. “You appreciate it so much more because, by the time you get there, you’ve been through the fear of maybe it might never happen,” she told The Guardian in November. “Also you know what you want to do with your life, so you don’t have the pressure of: ‘What am I going to do with my life? And I’m a mother!’ When you marry young, it’s hard because maybe you don’t know who you are yet. I was a little bit wiser.”

Related Gallery

Salma Hayek -- Pics Of The Actress

Salma Hayek 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, The Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2022
Salma Hayek, Valentina Paloma Pinault and Francois-Henri Pinault Salma Hayek Pinault honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2021
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault LACMA: Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Nov 2021

When also asked about Francois-Henri, Salma gushed about the love of her life, calling him a “fascinating man”. “He’s like no one I ever met before. He’s a fascinating man and it’s been 16 years and I’m still fascinated by him. I’d met amazing men, but I don’t know if anybody saw me as clearly as him. And I know who he is. Something about his soul, I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s pure.”