Zendaya Is Pretty In Neon Pink At Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show — Photos

Zendaya turned heads when she showed up to the Valentino fashion show looking gorgeous in a stylish bright neon pink blazer and matching pants with floral accents as she posed and mingled with guests.

Zendaya, 25, was a sight for sore eyes at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week! The actress attended the event in a neon pink blazer with floral accents and matching pants. She also accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings and necklaces as her mid-length hair was down and parted to the side.

The classic beauty also flaunted flattering makeup, which included a cat eye eyeliner look and subtle pink lipstick. She stopped in front of the Valentino logo on the wall to pose for pretty pics and was also spotted mingling with fellow guests as she enjoyed her time at the big event.

Before Zendaya’s appearance at the Valentino show, she made headlines for her incredible cover photo shoot for W Magazine. In the sizzling eye-catching pics, she wore a plunging top, sequin jumpsuit and more as she strutted her stuff with confidence and fierceness. Her cover photo was one of the most impressive of the shoot and included the talented star wearing a skintight black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a massive, sparkly gold circular headpiece and arm hoops.

When Zendaya’s not wowing in her fashionable outfits and photo shoots, she’s proving she’s just like the rest of us. The lighthearted gal couldn’t help but laugh at herself when she fell down after tripping on a restaurant step in a paparazzi video that was taken in Rome, Italy on Feb. 21. She took to social media to open up about the video with screenshots and some words.

“I can’t stop laughing…did they really have to take a video of me tripping,” she wrote, alongside two laughing emojis. She then shared a video of herself watching the footage and going into hysterics. “They got me,” she said in the clip while laughing. She also watched others of the incident and poked fun at herself even more.