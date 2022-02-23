Watch

Zendaya Laughs After Falling Down & Tripping On Restaurant Step In Paparazzi Video

Zendaya was caught by members of her team as she slipped and fell while heading into a restaurant in Rome. Later on, the actress laughed off the incident on her IG Stories.

Zendaya, 25, tripped in front of paparazzi in Rome, Italy on Monday, February 21. The Euphoria actress was caught on video, as seen HERE, walking into the restaurant Eitch Borromini mid-day when she suddenly took a tumble. Zendaya slipped right over the restaurant’s steps and fell backwards, but luckily, members of her team quickly caught the star and helped her back up. Zendaya brushed off the fall and walked into the eatery as if nothing happened! That is, until the Emmy winner took to her Instagram Stories later on to poke fun at herself over the incident.

Zendaya slips and falls in Rome, Italy on February 21 (Photo: Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

First, Zendaya posted screenshots of the video of her falling and joked about the situation. “I can’t stop laughing…did they really have to take a video of me tripping,” she wrote, alongside two laughing emojis. The actress then filmed herself cracking up next to one of her friends after watching the embarrassing footage. “They got me,” she said while laughing.

Zendaya found the situation to be so funny, that she even shed a tear after viewing herself fall! “I’m crying,” she said on her IG Stories, as she wiped a tear off of her face. She then told her fans “wait, there’s another one,” as she seemingly continued to watch more videos of her stumble. Zendaya also shared a meme that edited her being flown through the air by Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange, in place of her boyfriend Tom Holland, in a scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Aside from her stumble, Zendaya is making the most of her time in Rome. Tom, 25, seemingly didn’t fly to Europe with his girlfriend, but the pair did spent some quality time together in New York recently. On Feb. 18, they attended a NY Rangers game with Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer, and Tom’s younger brother, Sam. The night prior, Tom and Zendaya were spotted going out to a romantic dinner in the Big Apple.