Zendaya & Tom Holland Hold Hands During A Romantic Date Night In NYC — Photos

Zendaya, Tom Holland
Shuttershock
Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Holland and Zendaya, who changed her wardrobe at the official "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere, depart an after party hosted by Tom Holland. Tom hosted the party for his family and closest friends as well as other cast members. Tom and Zendaya got into Toms's waiting car at 4:30am among a massive storm that hit la that night. Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Dec 2021
Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' photocall, London, UK - 05 Dec 2021
Natalie Hunter
Zendaya and Tom Holland packed on the PDA as they walked through the streets of NYC arm-in-arm as they headed to a romantic dinner date.

Zendaya, 25, and Tom Holland, 25, enjoyed an adorable date night in New York City just days after Valentine’s Day. While they usually shy away from PDA, they must’ve been swept up in the romance of the holiday as they held hands while braving the NYC cold. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor wore a fun, blue and yellow paneled shirt and dark pants. The Euphoria actress stunned in a strapless blazer-inspired black dress and black tights. Take a look at pics from the couples’ date night here.

Zendaya, Tom Holland
Zendaya and Tom Holland on the red carpet (Shuttershock)

The A-list couple also wore face masks as the coronavirus pandemic carries on as they walked arm-in-arm down the NYC streets. The MCU actor held her dark green jacket as they headed to their dinner date. By the time they were leaving, it was cold enough for Zendaya to put on the lovely green coat.

The dynamic duo was spotted in the United Kingdom last month to visit Tom’s family. The two sported much more casual looks when they were spotted walking the UK streets. The former Disney Channel actress rocked a grey sweatshirt with green panels and navy blue sweatpants as she wrapped her arm around the Edge of Water actor who wore a red sweatshirt and jeans.

Zendaya Coleman 'You Again' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 22 Sep 2010
Zendaya Coleman 'Real Steel' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 02 Oct 2011
Zendaya Coleman attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Sparkle" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles Premiere of "Sparkle", Los Angeles, USA - 16 Aug 2012

Tom Holland, Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya show affection in the UK. (Shutterstock)

Zendaya and Tom have gotten quite serious so naturally, fans are wondering if the two have any plans to settle down. It seems that there are definitely wedding bells in the couple’s future! “While Zendaya isn’t quite ready to have children, she isn’t giving up on the notion of getting married and, yes, she is madly in love with Tom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

The insider continued, “Just like any other serious couple, they have talked about what their future holds, including getting married and having kids together. They both want the same things when it comes to a family. But he knows that she is not ready for that athe moment and that she is extremely focused on her career.”