‘Euphoria’: Rue Runs From The Cops In First Season 2 Trailer — Watch

The wait for ‘Euphoria’ season 2 is nearly over. Zendaya is back as Rue in the first trailer for the highly-anticipated second season. Rue’s troubles and adventures are far from over.

Euphoria returns for season 2 on January 9. The first look at the highly-anticipated new season dropped on November 23. The trailer begins with Zendaya’s Rue singing Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible” around her house.

“When you’re younger, everything feels so permanent,” Rue says. “But as you get older, you begin to realize, nothing is. And everyone you love can drift away.”

There are brief glimpses of season 2, including Rue running from the cops. At one point, she’s turns around in the middle of the road with sirens flashing in the background. She’s also seen being pushed up against the bathroom wall.

There’s a new character featured in the season 2 trailer, played by singer Dominic Fike. He’s spotted in a car with Jules.

Nate’s dad appears to have been injured, and he’s seen screaming in the car. Nate remains sketchy AF. It seems he’s on the prowl for a new girl. Let’s hope she comes to her senses quickly.

The trailer ends with a flash of scenes, including a police raid. Back at the Bennett household, Rue guzzles down a glass of milk when Gia asks, “Rue? Are you high?” Rue spits out the milk and shrugs, “I mean…” Gia knows the answer to her question.

The season 2 cast includes many familiar and new cast members. In addition to Zendaya, the season 2 series regulars are Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.

The show was renewed for season 2 all the way back in 2019, when the first season premiered. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Euphoria experienced several delays. However, the show did give us two special episodes in 2020 and 2021.

Euphoria season 2 will consist of 8 episodes. Season 2 premieres January 9 at 9 p.m. on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.