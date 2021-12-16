Zendaya Gushes Over Being ‘So Proud’ Of Her ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland In Sweet Tribute Post

Her superhero! Zendaya praised her ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland in an Instagram featuring a candid snapshot from set and a photo of him in costume as Spidey back as a child.

The role he was born to play! Zendaya, 25, celebrated Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, 25, in a sweet Instagram post on Dec 15. The Dune beauty, who plays leading lady MJ in the upcoming MCU flick Spider-Man: No Way Home, called Tom “My Spider-Man”, before going on to say how “proud” she was of the English actor. Along with the sweet words she shared a fun photo of him suspended on set for a flying scene. Another snap showed a tiny Tom clad in his own pint-sized Spider-suit, prompting Zendaya to point out how ‘Some things never change, and good thing.”

The duo has been nearly inseparable while promoting the film. They were the center of attention while at the LA premiere of the movie on Dec.13. There, Zendaya dazzled in a skin-toned custom Valentino design adorned with intricate spiderweb-like beading. Besides her, Tom looked dapper in a Prada suit.

The couple has been enjoying a quiet romance for some months, first spotted kissing in July 2021, years after becoming friends while making the first MCU Spider-Man in 2016. Tom carefully confirmed the relationship in a Nov. 2021 interview with GQ, telling the magazine why he was so protective of their relationship. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he explained. “This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Fans of the couple can get a taste of Zendaya and Tom’s on-screen relationship when Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out on Dec. 17. The film is already being called a “game-changing Marvel classic,” and is predicted to smash box-office records this weekend. Their last movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home, made a whopping $1.132 billion worldwide.