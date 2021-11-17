Interview

Tom Holland Declares He ‘Loves’ Zendaya ‘Very Much’ & Reveals Why They Keep Relationship Private

For the first time, Tom Holland spoke at-length about his romantic relationship with Zendaya in a new interview with ‘GQ.’

Four months after Tom Holland and Zendaya went public with their relationship, the actor is opening up about the romance in an interview with GQ magazine. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom explained. The actor was referring to photos that surfaced of him and Zendaya kissing at the beginning of July 2021, leading to a collective freakout amongst their fans about the status of their relationship.

But even though Tom and Zendaya are less shy about being out together now that the world knows about their romance, it’s still something that they’re hoping to mostly keep to themselves. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” Tom admitted. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready — it’s just that we didn’t want to [talk about it].”

Tom also respects his girlfriend and said he has no plans to discuss their relationship without her. “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he revealed. “You know, I respect her too much to say…this isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.” In December, Tom and Zendaya’s third Spider-Man film together will be released, and it’s no secret that their relationship will be a hot topic on the press tour.

Zendaya also phoned in for a quote in the magazine, adding, “It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment [we share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Regardless of how private Tom and Zendaya are hoping to keep their relationship, it hasn’t stopped Tom from publicly gushing over his lady on social media. On her 24th birthday in September, he posted a photo of the two together with the caption, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re up xxx.” He also raved over Zendaya when she was honored at the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month. “An incredible achievement for the most incredible person,” he gushed on Instagram. “Congrats, [you] deserve every bit of this.”