Zendaya & Tom Holland Passionately Kiss In A Car Years After Denying Romance

‘Spider-Man’ co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland seemingly confirmed they’re dating with a steamy kiss! See the photos.

Bow chicka wow wow! Zendaya, 24, and Tom Holland, 25, can’t hide their suspected romance any longer. The two Spider-Man co-stars seemingly confirmed their relationship with a passionate kiss in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 1. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

In photos obtained by Page Six, Zendaya and Tom shared locked lips at a red light during sunset in Tom’s $125,000 Audi sports car. Tom was seen sweetly holding Zendaya’s face while leaning in to press his lips against hers. It doesn’t get more romantic than that, right?

After sharing their intense smooch, Tom and Zendaya backed away from each other and started acting goofy. But then he gazed into her eyes and caressed her chin.

While Tom and Zendaya have never publicly confirmed they’re dating, romance speculation started years ago, after they starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming together. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another,” a source told PEOPLE in July 2017.

Tom and Zendaya laughed off that report on Twitter at the time, but later that year, Page Six reported the duo dined together at Bobby Van’s Steakhouse in New York City.

Then, in July 2019, Tom was spotted holding hands with Olivia Bolton, but by April 2020, they had reportedly split. In that same timeframe, Zendaya was also reportedly dating her Euphoria castmate, Jacob Elordi. However, he’s now dating Kaia Gerber.

So perhaps Zendaya and Tom broke things off after initially hooking up, only to reunite in the past several months? Or perhaps, they never truly dated when it was initially speculated. Either way, Tom and Zendaya appear to be dating now and love making out with each other. And can you blame them?

HollywoodLife reached out to Tom and Zendays’s reps for comment, but we did not receive immediate responses.