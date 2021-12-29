Zendaya & Tom Holland’s ‘Low-Key’ New Year’s Eve Plans Revealed

Zendaya and Tom Holland are ready to ring in New Year’s Eve together! The adorable couple plan to keep things cozy as they are “completely okay” with it just being them and their pups for the big holiday.

Zendaya, and Tom Holland are going to keep it “low-key” this New Year’s Eve and we couldn’t think of anything cuter for the adorable couple! Instead of a blow-out bash, the 25-year-old actress and her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star, 25, are planning to spend the holiday at home with each other and their two pups: Zendaya’s Schnauzer she calls Noon and Tom’s Pitbull named Tessa!

“On Christmas, Zendaya and Tom kept it lowkey like they do everything,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They were at her home with their dogs most of the day. They are going to do the same for New Years as they both take the pandemic very seriously and are completely okay with just being with each other. They do have plans to go and visit Tom’s parents in the near future, but not until things settle down with Covid.” The source went on to say the pups are a very important part of the young stars’ relationship, “Most of all, they love spending time at home with their dogs. Their dogs get along well and this was a huge draw for the both of them. It is like they already have a blended family without having any kids yet of their own.”

The It couple appear to prefer being a pair of homebodies, as it gives them a break from the fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle. “When the two of them are together, they are just like any normal couple doing normal things,” the source added. “They like to cook dinners and they like to spend time outside and in nature. They are both very spiritual and this is the foundation of their relationship.”

Although it’s now obvious to everyone that Zendaya and Tom are head over heels for each other, that wasn’t the case at first, as they kept their relationship extremely private. Sure, romance rumors had long simmered when they first co-starred in the Marvel franchise, but the pair avoided adding fuel to the fire for years. That is, until they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in July, causing fans to freak out over the undeniable proof!

Once the snap-seen-around-the-world surfaced, it was obvious something had been developing between the pair for quite some time. For how long exactly is still a mystery, as the couple remain tight-lipped on the subject. Fans still get little snippets of their love affair here and there, though, as Tom has left a series of flirty comments on social media over the last few months, while Zendaya called him “very charismatic” in a recent InStyle interview.