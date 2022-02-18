See Pics

Tom Holland & Zendaya Spotted At New York Rangers Game In NYC — New Photos

Tom Holland, Zendaya
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Zendaya and Tom Holland'Spider-Man: Homecoming' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jun 2017
Tom Holland and Zendaya seen holding Hands while leaving The Crosby Hotel in New York City. 16 Feb 2022 Pictured: Tom Holland and Zendaya. Photo credit: ZapatA/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA828999_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Holland and Zendaya, who changed her wardrobe at the official "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere, depart an after party hosted by Tom Holland. Tom hosted the party for his family and closest friends as well as other cast members. Tom and Zendaya got into Toms's waiting car at 4:30am among a massive storm that hit la that night. Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Zendaya and Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Zendaya and Tom Holland proved they’re just like the rest of us as they were spotted walking side-by-side heading to a New York Rangers Game.

Tom Holland, 25, and Zendaya, 25, have been making the most of their New York City trip and were spotted attending a New York Rangers game together on Thursday, Feb. 18. The A-list couple was spotted on the streets of NYC as they got out of their car and headed over to the game. The Euphoria star kept it casual as she wore a cream-colored sweater and white baggy pants. She also donned some glasses to make sure she didn’t miss any bit of the game and a face mask in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zendaya
Zendaya was spotted with Tom Holland at a New York Rangers Game. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

The Spider-Man actor also sported a low-key look with a black jacket with a red sweatshirt that popped out and black jeans. Just like his lady, he sported a black face mask for protection. The couple also each brought a plus one to the game. Zendaya brought along her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer while Tom brought his younger brother.

The two were also spotted going out to a romantic dinner in the Big Apple on Wednesday. The two shared some rare PDA as they were spotted holding hands while heading to dinner. They both looked super glamorous as Zendaya wore a stunning black dress with a big belt that cinched around her tiny waist while Tom rocked a grey suit.

Related Gallery

Zendaya's Sexiest Looks -- Photos

American actress Zendaya Coleman wearing a custom Valentino dress, Bvlgari jewelry, and Christian Louboutin heels arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' held at the Regency Village Theatre on December 13, 2021 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 14 Dec 2021
US actress Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman arrives for the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, 29 November 2021.2021 Ballon d'Or, Paris, France - 29 Nov 2021
Zendaya 'Dune' film premiere, After Party, London, UK - 18 Oct 2021

Tom Holland
Tom Holland was spotted with Zendaya at a New York Rangers Game. (BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID)

Tom and Zendaya are clearly couple goals so fans are wondering whether they’re planning on taking their relationship to the next stage. And it seems like there will be some wedding bells in the near future! “While Zendaya isn’t quite ready to have children, she isn’t giving up on the notion of getting married and, yes, she is madly in love with Tom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife

The insider continued, “Just like any other serious couple, they have talked about what their future holds, including getting married and having kids together. They both want the same things when it comes to a family. But he knows that she is not ready for that athe moment and that she is extremely focused on her career.” Thankfully, the two have plenty of time to settle down when the time is right.