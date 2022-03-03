Zendaya Slays In Plunging Top, Sequin Jumpsuit & More For Cover Of ‘W’ Magazine

Zendaya graced the cover of ‘W’ magazine looking fabulous in a slew of sexy outfits from a plunging top to a skintight sequin ensemble.

Zendaya, 25, looked fabulous on the cover of W magazine when she wore a skintight black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a massive, sparkly gold circular headpiece and arm hoops. The Euphoria actress rocked a bunch of gorgeous outfits aside from this dress including some dazzling sequin numbers.

In one photo, she rocked a long-sleeve sequin Burberry top with matching leggings while another photo pictured her wearing a fitted, custom silver sequin Valentino catsuit.

As if her looks couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a strapless black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello bustier top that featured a plunging neckline. Her entire head was covered in metallic gold jewels while a sultry smokey eye and glossy lip completed her look.

In another one of our favorite outfits from the shoot, Zendaya put her toned abs on display in a tiny silver Courrèges halter top that was lined with beaded fringe detail.

From her stunning sheer white Maximilian gown to her slinky silver chain metal Christopher Kane dress that she styled with Bulgari earrings, Zendaya slayed this cover shoot.

Zendaya has been on a roll lately with her outfits and just recently she looked fabulous at the NAACP Image Awards when she wore a stunning, strapless Pierre Balmain 1956 Haute Couture gown featuring a green bodice and a bright red skirt that was cinched in at the waist. She accessorized with a pair of Bvlgari Wild Pop Earrings and Bvlgari Magnifica Ring.