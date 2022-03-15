Interview

Bella Hadid Admits To Battling Anorexia In High School, Says She Can ‘Barely Look In The Mirror’

bella hadid
Shutterstock
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Mugler show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Sep 2019
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Fendi show, Runway, Autumn Winter 2022, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 23 Feb 2022
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Off-White show, Runway, Fall Winter 2021/22, Paris Fashion Week, France - 04 July 2021
Bella Hadid at the Tom Ford Autumn / Winter 2020 Runway Show at Milk Studios. Los Angeles, February 7th, 2020 | usage worldwide Photo by: Dave Bedrosian/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
News Writer

The model opened up about struggling with an eating disorder during her teenage years in her new ‘Vogue’ cover story.

Bella Hadid, 25, opened up about her battle with anorexia when she was a teen in a new interview with Vogue, published on Tuesday March 15. The model detailed the sparse lunches that she was bringing to school with her, and she also revealed the lasting impacts that her struggle with the eating disorder gave her. “I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life,” she told the outlet.

Bella’s struggle with anorexia start when was prescribed Adderall to help with what a psychiatrist believed may have been ADHD, which led her to the disorder. “I was on this calorie-counting app, which was like the devil to me,” she told Vogue. “I’d pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick. I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else.”

Bella Hadid spoke candidly about struggling with anorexia as a teen. (Shutterstock)

Other than anorexia, Bella opened up about a number of other childhood experiences, including battling with other mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. “For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone,” she said early in the interview.

Related Gallery

Bella Hadid's Sexiest Pics Since The Weeknd Admitted He Wants Her Back

Bella Hadid TAG Heuer VIP party, London, UK - 08 Dec 2017 Bella Hadid, TAG Heuer ambassador is guest of honour at party hosted by the Swiss watch label, at TAG Heuer, 449 Oxford Street, London.
Bella Hadid Victoria's Secret Fashion Show viewing party, Arrivals, New York, USA - 28 Nov 2017 Victoria's Secret Angels Gather To Watch The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show WEARING ATSUKO KUDO
Bella Hadid Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Pink Carpet Arrivals, After Party, Expo Center, Shanghai, China - 20 Nov 2017 WEARING CUSTOM ALEXANDRE VAUTHIER

While she opened up about her mental health struggles, the brunette beauty also spoke about getting treatment, and her initial hesitation. “For so long, I didn’t know what I was crying about. I always felt so lucky, and that would get me even more down on myself,” she said. ” I always felt that I didn’t have the right to complain, which meant that I didn’t have the right to get help, which was my first problem.” Another of different treatments and a prescription for anti-depressants have truly helped the model overcome her mental health issues.

Bella stunned on the cover of ‘Vogue’s April 2022 issue. (Ethan James Green)

Another surprising point that the model brought up was the fact that she’d gotten a nose job when she was 14. While she denied getting plastic surgery for years, Bella admitted to feeling like the nose job had been a mistake. She said that she wished she’d kept her “ancestors” nose, and she thinks that she’d have “grown into it.” She did deny getting other forms of plastic surgery though. “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book,” she said.