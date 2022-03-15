Bella Hadid Admits To Battling Anorexia In High School, Says She Can ‘Barely Look In The Mirror’

The model opened up about struggling with an eating disorder during her teenage years in her new ‘Vogue’ cover story.

Bella Hadid, 25, opened up about her battle with anorexia when she was a teen in a new interview with Vogue, published on Tuesday March 15. The model detailed the sparse lunches that she was bringing to school with her, and she also revealed the lasting impacts that her struggle with the eating disorder gave her. “I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life,” she told the outlet.

Bella’s struggle with anorexia start when was prescribed Adderall to help with what a psychiatrist believed may have been ADHD, which led her to the disorder. “I was on this calorie-counting app, which was like the devil to me,” she told Vogue. “I’d pack my little lunch with my three raspberries, my celery stick. I was just trying, I realize now, to feel in control of myself when I felt so out of control of everything else.”

Other than anorexia, Bella opened up about a number of other childhood experiences, including battling with other mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. “For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone,” she said early in the interview.

While she opened up about her mental health struggles, the brunette beauty also spoke about getting treatment, and her initial hesitation. “For so long, I didn’t know what I was crying about. I always felt so lucky, and that would get me even more down on myself,” she said. ” I always felt that I didn’t have the right to complain, which meant that I didn’t have the right to get help, which was my first problem.” Another of different treatments and a prescription for anti-depressants have truly helped the model overcome her mental health issues.

Another surprising point that the model brought up was the fact that she’d gotten a nose job when she was 14. While she denied getting plastic surgery for years, Bella admitted to feeling like the nose job had been a mistake. She said that she wished she’d kept her “ancestors” nose, and she thinks that she’d have “grown into it.” She did deny getting other forms of plastic surgery though. “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book,” she said.