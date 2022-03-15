Bella Hadid Confirms She Had A Nose Job At 14 After Previously Denying Plastic Surgery Rumors

In ‘Vogue’s new cover story, Bella Hadid explains why she regrets getting a nose job as a teenager. She also clarifies any other plastic surgery procedures she’s had done.

After denying getting plastic surgery for years, Bella Hadid finally admitted she got a nose job at age 14. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” the 25-year-old model said in Vogue‘s April 2022 cover story, published on Tuesday, March 15. “I think I would have grown into it,” she added.

Although Bella completely owns the fact that she altered her nose as a teen, she still insists that she hasn’t gotten any other plastic surgery done. “People think I fully f***ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?” she told Vogue.

The gorgeous brunette went on, “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.” Bella told the outlet she’s had “impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this.” “People always have something to say,” she added, “but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Until now, Bella’s always vehemently denied getting any type of plastic surgery. She told InStyle in 2018, “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

In that same interview, Bella, whose sister is fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, explained that it took her a long time to ignore the accusations hurled at her regarding plastic surgery. “I turn my phone off and remember that the people around me are the only ones whose opinions I really care about. Why would I read those comments? They are usually coming more for my character than for my face, which is more hurtful,” she said.