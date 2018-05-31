Bella Hadid Fires Back At Rumors She Had A Nose Job & Fillers — See Before & After Pics

Bella Hadid’s heard the speculation that she’s had plastic surgery, and she’s not happy about it. She denies in a new interview that she’s had work done, like a nose job and fillers!

Could everyone please stop saying that Bella Hadid had plastic surgery? The 21-year-old supermodel once struggled with confidence, she said in a new interview with InStyle, but she’s okay with herself now. Despite detractors thinking she altered her appearance, she wants people to know that her distinctive features are hers — not the result of a nose job, fillers, or anything else.

“People think I’m very confident, but I really had to learn how to be,” Bella told the magazine. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.” Take a look at a comparison photo below of Bella when she was younger, and Bella today. Don’t people know that you tend to look a little different as you get older? Looks like the same Bella to us!

She admitted that it took her a long time not to listen to the accusations hurled at her by haters. “I turn my phone off and remember that the people around me are the only ones whose opinions I really care about. Why would I read those comments? They are usually coming more for my character than for my face, which is more hurtful…I’ve learned that people are going to hate you and there’s nothing you can do about it except be yourself and love yourself,” she said.

Bella confessed that she wasn’t always happy with her body, especially when she was a teenager. Like most teens, right? “Yes. I had a small waist and big hips and was kind of chubby. I love them now, but I was always self-conscious of my hips—whereas my sister (Gigi Hadid) had a six-pack and was very athletic. And I thought I had such a weird face. I remember very distinctly getting bullied because of my features.” This is so sad! Bella is absolutely beautiful, and always has been.