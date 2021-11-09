See Pics

Bella Hadid Shares Tearful Selfies As She Talks About Her Mental Health Struggles: ‘You’re Not Alone’

Bella Hadid showed some raw emotion to her followers, while praising Willow Smith for being open about her own mental health.

Bella Hadid posted a series of emotional Instagram photos on Tuesday November 9, after she said that she was inspired by Willow Smith, 21, speaking candidly about her mental health and anxiety. The 25-year-old model shared a quote from the lately I feel EVERYTHING rocker, and thanked her for giving her the strength to post the crying selfies. “I Love you and your words . It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this,” Bella wrote, tagging Willow.

After the video of Willow’s quote about anxiety, Bella posted nine photos of herself, where she’s crying (or looks like she just cried) in all of them. The quote Bella shared was about how everyone “has something so special and unique to offer,” while so many battle anxiety and self-doubt. “This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now,” Bella wrote in the caption before writing the long post telling followers that it’s okay to seek help for mental health.

Bella penned a long message to her fans, telling them that there’s “always light at the end of the tunnel,” when struggling with mental health. “For anyone struggling , please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone,” the model said. “Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs.”

Besides showing support for fans who might be struggling with mental illness, Bella also opened up about her own issues, and what helps her feel better. “For me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment,” she wrote. “If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself.”

The model concluded the post by thanking fans for reading the whole thing, and again offered a positive affirmation. “Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening,” she wrote. “I love you.”