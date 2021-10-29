Breaking News

Bella Hadid Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Working On Yourself’ Amidst Mom & Zayn Malik’s Drama

bella hadid
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, FKA Twigs (L) and Robert Pattinson, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Kristen Stewart arrive at the 2016 Met Gala, Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology. Pictured: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik,Gigi HadidZayn MalikKaty PerryJessica ChastainFKA Twigs (L)Robert PattinsonNicki MinajKristen StewartMadonnaRef: SPL1274189 020516 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Model, Gigi Hadid is seen walking a stroller with her daughter for the first time in New York City. Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5203160 151220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Model, Gigi Hadid is seen walking a stroller with her daughter for the first time in New York City. Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5203160 151220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Not long after Zayn Malik publicly denied ‘striking’ Yolanda Hadid, the former reality star’s daughter, Bella, took to Instagram with a cryptic message that seemingly referenced the drama.

Bella Hadid has not publicly commented on the feud between her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her sister, Gigi Hadid’s, ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. However, after news of the tension between the two came to light, Bella posted a cryptic message on Instagram. “I can do nothing for you but work on myself,” the message read. “You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.” Although she didn’t tag anyone, many fans think that the post is directed at Zayn.

Bella’s message came shortly after TMZ reported that Yolanda had accused Zayn of “striking” her. Yolanda never publicly made the claims herself, and she has not filed a police report. However, Zayn addressed the allegations directly when he released a statement denying the alleged accusations. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

bella hadid
Bella Hadid on the red carpet at Cannes. ( Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Zayn and Gigi, who have a one-year-old daughter, Khai, reportedly broke up amidst this drama, and now, the former One Direction singer says that he only wants what is best for his little girl. In a separate statement about the situation, which he posted on Twitter, Zayn accused Yolanda of leaking the story about this alleged incident to TMZ. In his message, he pointed out that he is a “private person” and says he makes a point to not discuss “private family matters” in the public eye.

Related Gallery

Bella & Gigi Hadid -- PICS

Sisters Gigi And Bella Hadid Walk Through Soho With Gigi‚Äôs Newborn Daughter In A Stroller In New York CityPictured: Gigi Hadid,Bella HadidRef: SPL5203192 151220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Paris, FRANCE - Celebs attend the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs in Paris, FrancePictured: Gigi Hadid, Bella HadidBACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid backstageMissoni show, Backstage, Fall Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 22 Feb 2020

zayn malik gigi hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at an event before their split. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

“In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Zayn wrote. “This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is a divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-parent my daughter in a manner which she deserves, this has been “leaked” to the press. I am hopeful through for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Zayn and Gigi have been very vocal about their desires to keep Khai out of the public eye until she can decide for herself whether she wants to be a public figure. Gigi released a brief statement via her publicist regarding the situation between her mother and Zayn. Again, Khai was the focus. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai,” the statement said. “She asks for privacy during this time.”