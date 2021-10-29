Bella Hadid Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Working On Yourself’ Amidst Mom & Zayn Malik’s Drama

Not long after Zayn Malik publicly denied ‘striking’ Yolanda Hadid, the former reality star’s daughter, Bella, took to Instagram with a cryptic message that seemingly referenced the drama.

Bella Hadid has not publicly commented on the feud between her mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her sister, Gigi Hadid’s, ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik. However, after news of the tension between the two came to light, Bella posted a cryptic message on Instagram. “I can do nothing for you but work on myself,” the message read. “You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.” Although she didn’t tag anyone, many fans think that the post is directed at Zayn.

Bella’s message came shortly after TMZ reported that Yolanda had accused Zayn of “striking” her. Yolanda never publicly made the claims herself, and she has not filed a police report. However, Zayn addressed the allegations directly when he released a statement denying the alleged accusations. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Zayn and Gigi, who have a one-year-old daughter, Khai, reportedly broke up amidst this drama, and now, the former One Direction singer says that he only wants what is best for his little girl. In a separate statement about the situation, which he posted on Twitter, Zayn accused Yolanda of leaking the story about this alleged incident to TMZ. In his message, he pointed out that he is a “private person” and says he makes a point to not discuss “private family matters” in the public eye.

“In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Zayn wrote. “This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now there is a divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to co-parent my daughter in a manner which she deserves, this has been “leaked” to the press. I am hopeful through for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Zayn and Gigi have been very vocal about their desires to keep Khai out of the public eye until she can decide for herself whether she wants to be a public figure. Gigi released a brief statement via her publicist regarding the situation between her mother and Zayn. Again, Khai was the focus. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai,” the statement said. “She asks for privacy during this time.”