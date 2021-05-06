Willow Smith Makes Jada Pinkett Cry By Reuniting Her Rock Band For Mother’s Day — Watch

Willow Smith proved she’s an incredible thoughtful daughter — as well as quite a rocker — by reuniting her mom Jada Pinkett’s metal band for a scorching Mother’s Day performance.

While most fans know Jada Pinkett Smith from her acting career, she fronted a heavy metal rock back called Wicked Wisdom beginning in 2002. They even landed a slot opening on Britney Spears‘ Onyx Hotel Tour in 2004. The 49-year-old’s daughter Willow Smith wanted to recreate some seriously magical nostalgia for her mom in honor of Mother’s Day by reuniting the band. She did it in the family’s driveway for their Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk and taking her mom’s place in front of the microphone. Jada was so moved by Willow’s thoughtful surprise that she was driven to tears.

Willow introduced her project at the start of the show, telling viewers, “For the last three months I’ve been planning a huge surprise for my mom. She has no idea that I’ve been orchestrating this reunion. There’s a crew that’s going to set up the gift right here,” she explained, showing off the family mansion’s massive driveway’s empty motor court. Willow then explained that the set for Red Table Talk where her mom and grandma would be sitting was only “40 feet away,” and if they got up to go to the bathroom, the 20-year-old’s big surprise would be “sunk.” You can check out Willow’s amazing tribute to her mom starting at the 29:19 mark below:

At the end of the RTT Mother’s Day episode, where Jada, Willow and Adrienne Banfield-Norris spoke to remarkable moms, Willow told her mom there was one more surprise and to “roll the tape.” A video came up of Willow saying, “Hey ma, you might be a little suspicious recently because I’ve been cooking up something on the side for this beautiful day.” She went on to explain, “When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Widsom was lit.”