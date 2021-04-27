Willow Smith Rocks Crop Top & More Fierce Looks In New Video For Song With Travis Barker

Willow Smith rocks out in a totally goth outfit for her new ‘Transparent Soul’ music video. Watch the visual for her Travis Barker-backed song here.

Willow Smith is ready to reintroduce herself! The singer has gone full pop-punk and emo on her new single, “Transparent Soul,” and she released a music video to match. The video for the new track, featuring Blink-182‘s Travis Barker on drums, shows a defiant and badass Willow rocking out in a number of goth getups and heavy black eyeliner. Watch it above!

Willow spends the music video in an all black ensemble — bondage pants, combat boots, a cutout crop top — and accessorizes with a giant spiky choker and chain belt as she throws around a guitar and her middle fingers. The 20-year-old artist, who burst onto the scene in 2010 with the R&B-influenced jam “Whip My Hair” is all rock now.

Anyone who listened to Paramore can recognize what Willow’s got going on. Just look at these lyrics: “I don’t f**king know if it’s a lie or its a fact/ All your little fake friends will sell you secrets for some cash/ Smile in my face, then put your cig out on my back/ If you ever see me, just get to runnin’ like the Flash.” Willow said in a press release that the track “proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre.”

Willow, the youngest child of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, called Travis her “hero” in an interview with Apple Music 1 just hours before the song debuted. “Travis is one of my favorite artists. And it’s so interesting because he is a drummer, but he’s so much more than that,” she said. “Being in the studio with him really showed me how multi-dimensional his artistry really is… He literally heard the song once and played it. He was like, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ one day and played it perfectly once.”