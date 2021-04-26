Travis Barker Would ‘Love’ To Marry Kourtney Kardashian: Why Scott Disick Is A Big Factor

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are madly in love and the rocker wants to put a ring on it. Here’s why her ex Scott Disick is making it hard.

Kourtney Kardashian is “so in love” with Travis Barker, but she’s not even “considering” marriage because of how it would impact her ex Scott Disick. A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Travis “gets” her situation and isn’t pressuring her.

“Kourtney’s more in love than ever and everyone sees it,” said the source. “She and Travis just vibe. He adores her and waits on her hand and foot.”

“He’s such a caring, going out of his way kind of guy and a really good dad,” the source continued. “He’s great with her kids and she’s great with his . She’s formed a bond over the years with his daughter, but it’s nice because they all knew one another before they dated.”

With such an incredible bond, it’s not a shock that Travis wants to make Kourtney his wife but, according to our source, concerns over upsetting her ex are holding her back from even thinking about it. “He’d love to get married to her, but that’s not something she’s considering right now,” insisted the source.

A big part of it is getting married and the Scott situation, ” the source explained. “Those are primary reasons. Travis gets that though and he’s very respectful and understanding of her situation with Scott.”

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Scott is worried that Kourtney’s new relationship with Travis could make him “lose his standing within the family.”

An insider explained, “sure he will always be connected because of the kids but if Kourtney moves on and even possibly gets married it will be such a gut punch because he wasn’t the one who did it.” The source also added that it would be a “blow to his ego…he is considering the fallout … if he loses his standing with the family then his outside ventures will dry up as well.”