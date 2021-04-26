Kourtney Kardashian Is Trying To Be ‘Respectful’ To Ex Scott Disick With New BF Travis Barker

A source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney Kardashian ‘sees a future’ with Travis Barker, as she continues to co-parent with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian is balancing co-parenting with ex Scott Disick while exploring her new romance with Travis Barker and doing her utmost to be as thoughtful as possible throughout this new chapter in her life. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, is “trying her best to be respectful to both Scott and Travis in all of this,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She’s sensitive to everyone’s feelings, but she really is moving forward with her life and sees a future with Travis,” they went on.

Indeed, Kourt and Travis, 45, have seemingly been living on Cloud Nine since taking their romance public in February 2021, and it’s “the first time she’s really felt this way since Scott,” our source revealed. As for her current relationship with the Talentless founder, 37, the source shared that “[Kourtney and Scott have] gotten to a much healthier co-parenting situation so that does help and they will always be a family.” Kourt and Scott share three youngsters — son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6.

Fans have started to see just how much Scott has struggled with Kourtney dating in the past. In recent episodes of KUWTK, Scott confessed that seeing Kourtney with other guys and dating so publicly has made him feel insecure. For Kourtney, however, the thought of getting back together with Scott at any point in the future has given her “anxiety,” has she revealed on the April 22 episode.

As for her romance with Travis, it’s clear to fans that the Poosh founder has been having a blast with her new man. The two have known each other for years, and had a strong foundation as friends to build on their relationships. Travis has gone out of his way to celebrate Kourtney, sharing a romantic birthday tribute to his lady love and even showing fans the sweet love notes that Kourt leaves him from time to time.

While Kourtney has been exploring her romance with Travis, Scott has also been spending time with Amelia Hamlin. The two have been spotted out and about together, proving that, although he and Kourtney are still working on their bond, they are both making time for their new romances. Fans will have to wait and see how these two maintain their strong family bond, while enjoying their respective relationships.

HollywoodLife reached out to the reps for the parties involved for comment.