Bella Hadid Debuts Bright Red Hair & Asks If She Should Make The Look Permanent: Before & After Photos

Bella Hadid just ditched her brown hair for a new, bright red hairstyle & she asked if she should permanently keep her new ‘do.

Bella Hadid, 25, is constantly surprising us when it comes to her glam and outfits, and that’s exactly what she did when she debuted a new look on Instagram. Bella posted a selfie of her rocking bright red hair that was cut into a super short, shoulder-length bob with front bangs. Bella captioned the photo, “Should I,” to which tons of fans commented their thoughts.

In the photo, Bella’s new hairstyle was done down in loose beach waves while soaking wet and she styled the look with a chunky, tan knit sweater. After asking if she should keep the hairstyle, fans rushed to the comments section. Hundreds of people commented yes, with one person writing, “DO IT DO IT DO IT.” Meanwhile, her dad, Mohamed Hadid, sweetly wrote, “Love in every color.”

Earlier that same day, Bella rocked yet another new hairstyle for a Laquan Smith photoshoot. Her hair was cut into an extremely short black bob that ended just above her ears with straight front bangs.

Bella is constantly switching up her hairstyles and she’s never afraid to try something new. Just a few weeks ago, she rocked a short brown bob, done by hairstylist, Evanie Frausto, that had bright orange dip-dyed ends and extremely short front bangs that were also dyed at the ends.

When Bella isn’t rocking some sort of wild hairstyle, she is usually wearing her natural, long brown hair down in loose waves. Just recently she slayed in a new MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 campaign when she transformed into a Bond girl for the photoshoot as the brand partnered with the Bond enterprise. In the sexy photo, Bella showed off her incredibly toned legs in a one-piece swimsuit.