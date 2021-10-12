Bella Hadid Transforms Into A Bond Girl In Plunging Swimsuit For New Michael Kors Campaign – Photos

Bella Hadid looked sexier than ever as she turned into a Bond girl for a new Michael Kors campaign.

Bella Hadid, 25, slayed in a slew of sexy looks for the new MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 campaign. Bella transformed into a Bond girl for the photoshoot as the brand partnered with the Bond enterprise. In one photo, Bella showed off her incredibly toned legs in a one-piece swimsuit.

The plunging black long-sleeve bathing suit featured a zipper down the front which Bella kept unzipped, revealing ample cleavage. Cinching in her tiny waist was a thick black belt with a gold emblem in the center while high-cut bottoms showed off her hips.

In another sexy photo from the campaign, Bella rocked the same swimsuit with a pair of strappy black stilettos and a logo purse. Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot though, was Bella lounging in the water wearing low-rise tide-sie black bathing suit bottoms with a cropped tee. The black T-shirt read, “Agent 007,” and was super cropped, showing off her taut stomach and abs.

Aside from Bella, model Cindy Bruna also stars in the sexy campaign which features all of the new products in the collection. The capsule collection includes 11 pieces including luggage, purses, footwear, and swimwear, all in a metallic and black colorway with 007 logos.

The entire campaign was shot at The Ocean Club in the Bahamas, which is the same exact place that was in the 007 film, Casino Royale. Bella gushed about the cool collaboration, saying, “I love the independence and the multifaceted character of each different Bond girl. She can be ANYTHING and everything. Anywhere and nowhere. Classic, cool and independent.”