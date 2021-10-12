Fashion

Bella Hadid Transforms Into A Bond Girl In Plunging Swimsuit For New Michael Kors Campaign – Photos

bella hadid
Bella Hadid channels her inner Bond girl as she showcases a new 007 themed designer collection. Bella, 25, stars in the MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 campaign. The 11-piece MMK x 007 capsule features a sleek black and metallic palette and features swimwear, T-shirts and bags and accessories. Bella said: "I love the independence and the multifaceted character of each different Bond girl. She can be ANYTHING and everything. Anywhere and nowhere. Classic, cool and independent." She stars with model Cindy Bruna. The campaign was shot on location at The Ocean Club in the Bahamas - the same destination seen in the 007 film Casino Royale. The brand said: "The MMK x 007 partnership centers on the glamour and adventure synonymous with both the Bond enterprise and the Michael Kors brand. Featuring an all-new black and gold Signature logo print, the product capsule brings to life the sophistication and timeless appeal of the Bond films."
Bella Hadid looked sexier than ever as she turned into a Bond girl for a new Michael Kors campaign.

Bella Hadid, 25, slayed in a slew of sexy looks for the new MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 campaign. Bella transformed into a Bond girl for the photoshoot as the brand partnered with the Bond enterprise. In one photo, Bella showed off her incredibly toned legs in a one-piece swimsuit.

Bella Hadid rocked this sexy plunging swimsuit for a new MICHAEL Michael Kors x 007 campaign. (Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA)

The plunging black long-sleeve bathing suit featured a zipper down the front which Bella kept unzipped, revealing ample cleavage. Cinching in her tiny waist was a thick black belt with a gold emblem in the center while high-cut bottoms showed off her hips.

She slayed in this crop top & bikini bottoms for the campaign which was shot at The Ocean Club in the Bahamas, the same exact place that was in the 007 film, ‘Casino Royale.’ (Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA)

In another sexy photo from the campaign, Bella rocked the same swimsuit with a pair of strappy black stilettos and a logo purse. Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot though, was Bella lounging in the water wearing low-rise tide-sie black bathing suit bottoms with a cropped tee. The black T-shirt read, “Agent 007,” and was super cropped, showing off her taut stomach and abs.

Aside from Bella, model Cindy Bruna also stars in the sexy campaign which features all of the new products in the collection. The capsule collection includes 11 pieces including luggage, purses, footwear, and swimwear, all in a metallic and black colorway with 007 logos.

The entire campaign was shot at The Ocean Club in the Bahamas, which is the same exact place that was in the 007 film, Casino Royale. Bella gushed about the cool collaboration, saying, “I love the independence and the multifaceted character of each different Bond girl. She can be ANYTHING and everything. Anywhere and nowhere. Classic, cool and independent.”