Bella Hadid Slays In Black Corset With Lace Skirt On Met Gala Red Carpet

No surprises here: Bella Hadid brought her fashion A-game to the 2022 Met Gala. The 25-year-old supermodel wore a black corset with a black lace skirt and matching pantyhose at the annual event in New York. She wore her dark black hair in a side ponytail. Bella’s boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman, didn’t join her for the star-studded event.

This is Bella’s sixth time attending the Met Gala, and she’s worn black every single time except/including this year. During her Met debut in 2015, Bella donned Topshop for the annual charity event. The next year, when she attended the ball with her then-boyfriend, The Weeknd, she showed up in Versace. The following year, Bella wore an unforgettable mesh catsuit by Alexander Wang. dominatrix-inspired look for the Catholic themed party. In 2018, she nailed the “Catholic Imagination” theme with a floor-length black, sheer veil, and followed that look up with a Moschino black dress she wore to the 2019 Met Gala, which was a “Camp” theme.

Bella has been in a happy romance with Marc since early last year. It’s unclear when exactly the pair began dating, but they were first spotted together in New York City in June 2021. The following month, Bella went “Instagram official” with her beau while at Cannes Film Festival.

“Bella is enjoying her relationship with Marc on so many levels,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January. The insider also reported that Marc “gets along amazing with her family and friends,” including mom Yolanda Hadid, older sister Gigi Hadid and younger brother Anwar Hadid.