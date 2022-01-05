Exclusive

Why Bella Hadid Is Really ‘Enjoying’ Her Hot Romance With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid loves that her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman is ‘more low key’ than her previous exes, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman have been dating for several months — and it seems like the 25-year-old model is smitten with the 33-year-old art director. “Bella is enjoying her relationship with Marc on so many levels,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, noting the couple met through “the same group of friends” before things took a romantic turn.

“Of course it helped that they hung in the same group of friends before dating so they got to know each other on a deeper level before taking their relationship to the next step,” they explained. Bella took her romance with Marc public last June after stepping out for lunch in New York City. She later went Instagram official with Marc, who is also an entrepreneur, on July 8 after attending the Cannes Film Festival. In recent weeks, the pair have been spotted out and about in NYC.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman began dating in 2021.

Our source added that Marc “gets along amazing with her family and friends,” including sister including mom Yolanda Hadid, older sister Gigi Hadid, 26, and younger brother Anwar Hadid, 22 (HL previously reported back in August that Bella had introduced Marc to her family).

Of course, Bella is used to dating men in the public eye — like her on-again, off-again ex The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye), 31, who she first linked up with in 2015. The pairs constant break-ups and makeups were regularly covered in the media, however, Bella is enjoying Marc’s “low key” presence compared to the GRAMMY winner.

“Bella is used to dating men who are well known in the public eye. But she’s loving the fact that Marc is more low key and behind the scenes than her previous boyfriends,” the insider said to HL. “She always has so much going on and so does he. But that allows them to miss each other more often and they cherish the time they do get to spend together. They work really great together.”