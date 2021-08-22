See Pic

Bella Hadid Rocks Tight Black Corset For Rare Appearance With BF Marc Kalman In London — Photo

Bella Hadid looked stylish in a black corset while shopping in London with her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman!

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman painted the town red (or, corset black) in London on Friday, Aug. 20. The model, 24, and her art director boyfriend did some shopping in Soho in the West End ahead of the weekend and looked stylish in their black ensembles. Bella wore a tight black corset with a leather jacket and denim bell bottom jeans, finishing the look with tinted sunglasses.

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman shop in London on August 20 (BACKGRID)

The model accessorized with a tiny black handbag and boots, wearing her hair up. Her boyfriend also got the black memo and wore a long sleeve with pants in the dark hue, finishing the look with casual sneakers and some sunglasses. The couple, who have been linked since early last month, were all smiles as they walked along the street to get to their next destination.

Bella went Instagram official with her art director beau, who has collaborated with the likes of Travis Scott on album art, on July 8. She buried a snapshot of the two embracing and kissing in the very last slide of a photo dump from her time at fashion week and Cannes Film Festival in France. She captioned that she was “healthy,” “working,” and “loved” in the post.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that the model is “thrilled” to finally have made the relationship public — and that the couple had been “quietly” dating prior to Marc’s grand social media debut. “Bella and Marc have been quietly seeing each other for a couple months but things have become more serious between them lately, so she decided to make things Instagram official,” the source said.

“She’s grateful for all the support they’re receiving and she’s thrilled that their romance is out there because she’s so proud of him and wants to show him off to the world,” the source continued, adding that her family, including mom Yolanda and sister Gigi Hadid, have met her new partner. “Bella typically keeps her romantic life private, but she’s introduced Marc to her family,” the source added. “They’ve all been so welcoming. She couldn’t be happier and she’s excited to see where things continue to progress between them.”