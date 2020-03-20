The Weeknd: A Look Back At Love Stories With Bella Hadid & Selena Gomez After He Drops New Album

In the early hours of March 20, The Weeknd dropped his 2020 album ‘After Hours,’ which revealed fascinating insight on his relationships with Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. Here, we break down the relationships that inspired the music!

The Weeknd‘s 2020 album, After Hours, is finally here and fans are already raving about it. After its initial release on March 20, devoted fans took to the music quickly, parsing through any details about the singer’s, born Abel Tesfaye, 30, life through the beats, lyrics, and overall composition. What fans did find were hints about his romances with Selena Gomez, 27, and Bella Hadid, 23. The Weeknd dated both women for quite some time over their careers, and now, we’re breaking down the relationships and their timelines to give fans a the full scope of the story.

The “Star Boy” singer first began dating Bella in 2015 when they were spotted together in May of that year at the Coachella music festival. In December of the same year, the supermodel went on to have a starring role in The Weeknd’s music video for his track “In The Night” off of his album Beauty Behind The Madness. While the duo kept the details of their relationship fairly private, they were often spotted out and about together and in 2016 made their red carpet appearance at the 2016 Grammy Awards. By November of that year, however, the pair went their separate ways due to conflicting schedules and rigorous work commitments.

Not long after his breakup with Bella, The Weeknd went on to date “Lose You To Love Me” songstress Selena in January 2017. The duo made a few public appearances together, most notably at the 2017 Met Gala where they packed on the PDA in their glamorous outfits. Their summer of love gave way to the couple moving in together in New York City by September of that year. But it was a relatively short-lived arrangement, and the two went their separate ways by October. Though their relationship did not last long, fans have reason to believe that Selena inspired the song “Save Your Tears” off of The Weeknd’s latest album. The opening lyric to The Weeknd’s track goes, “I saw you dancing in a crowded room,” which could point to one of Selena’s songs on her recent album, Rare, titled “Crowded Room.” The song also goes on with lyrics like, “Take me back ’cause I want to stay,” and “You could’ve asked me why I broke your heart / You could’ve told me that you fell apart.”

But that’s not the only song making fans wonder about The Weeknd’s love life. After his split with Selena, The Weeknd rekindled his relationship with Bella Hadid in May 2018, before they called it quits again in 2019. The remnants of their relationship, however, is strewn throughout After Hours, according to fans. In his song “Escape From L.A.,” the artist sings, “She got Chrome Hearts hanging from her neck.” Chrome Hearts is, in fact, the name of the streetwear brand Bella has done multiple collaborations with. In December 2019, she did her most recent partnership with the brand for the Hellz Bellz Capsule Collection.

Life nearly always inspires art, and The Weeknd’s latest album is definitely no exception! To see more pictures of the singer with his two former flames, click through the gallery above!