A couple that slays Halloween together, stays together. We’ve got Bella Hadid and The Weeknd dressing up together in amazing ‘Beetlejuice’ costumes.

Bella Hadid is marrying The Weeknd! Or at least her Halloween alter ego is. The reunited couple proved that they’re so in love and in sync that they decided to match costumes on Oct. 31 before heading out to Heidi Klum‘s 19th annual party and they chose a classic! They dressed in the outfits worn by Beetlejuice in his wedding to Lydia Deetz in the iconic 1988 film. Bella, 22, nailed Winona Ryder‘s character’s high spiked black hair with long sides while wearing the red billowing wedding gown. She even held red roses and the model had on pale makeup to mimic Winona’s alabaster skin.

The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — dressed in Beetlejuice’s purple wedding tuxedo with the white ruffled shirt. The singer must have spent hours in the makeup chair as he got the character’s ghostly white skin put all over his body. The Weeknd’s face and hands as well as his lips were covered up white like Beetlejuice. Thanks to his naturally dark skin, the character’s dark circles around his eyes were made up by Abel’s own flesh.

Abel must be a big fan of the pic, as he used the iconic phrase Beetlejuice first utters after being conjured back to existence by Lydia reciting his name three times. “It’s showtime,” the singer captioned the pic of himself and his lady with the same iconic line and from the way they nailed their costumes, they’ve clearly seen this flick many times.

What a difference a year makes! In late October of 2017, The Weeknd got dumped by girlfriend of 10 months Selena Gomez so she could go back to her ex Justin Bieber. After licking his wounds, Abel made it his mission to win back Bella, who he had broken up with in Nov. of 2016 just two months before his romance with Selena began. The pair first linked back up at April’s Coachella Music Fest where he was headlining and slowly but surely she let him back into her love life over the summer of 2018. Now they’re back to being boyfriend and girlfriend and seem even more in love the second time around. Couples Halloween costumes shows just how devoted they are to each other.